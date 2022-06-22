 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Q-C metro/area baseball leaders

Assumption's Tyler Welch (19) is among the area leaders in runs batted in, pitching wins, earned-run average and strikeouts this season.

Offense

Average (min. 30 at-bats) -- Klayton Bolkema (Davenport North) .541; John Argo (Assumption) .514; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) .494; Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) .492; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) .488; Ty Northup (Louisa-Muscatine) .488; Ben Orr (Durant) .479; Ethan Gast (Durant) .467; Bryar Runnells (Louisa-Muscatine) .462; Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) .460; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) .457; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) .450; Ashten Huling (Easton Valley) .444; Noah Mack (Assumption) .438; Drew Micek (Pleasant Valley) .434; Luke Reuter (Easton Valley) .432

Runs -- Jay Costello (Assumption) 35; Max Stein (Assumption) 30; Noah Young (North Scott) 26; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 25; Trevor Kilburg (North Scott) 25; Tate Lyon (Pleasant Valley) 25; Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) 25; Noah Mack (Assumption) 24; Luke Bohonek (Bettendorf) 24: Wrigley Matthys (Bettendorf) 24; Addison Binnie (Clinton) 24; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 24; John Argo (Assumption) 23; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 23

Doubles -- Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 14; Kyle Bixby (Central DeWitt) 10; Klayton Bolkema (Davenport North) 10; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 10; Noah Young (North Scott) 9; Ian Dittmer (North Scott) 9; Drew Micek (Pleasant Valley) 9; Cal Parr (Pleasant Valley) 9; Ryan Thoreson (Pleasant Valley) 9; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 8; Jacob Maher (Central DeWitt) 8; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 8; Maddox Sullivan (Davenport Central) 8

Triples -- Tyson Dunne (Central DeWitt) 4; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 4; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 3; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 2; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 2; Cole VanderHeiden (Cal-Wheat) 2; Kyle Bixby (Central DeWitt) 2; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 2; Brady Hansen (Davenport West) 2; Caleb Gruhn (Northeast) 2; Drew Micek (Pleasant Valley) 2; Carsen Williams (Pleasant Valley) 2; Jhikeith McGraw (Prince of Peace) 2

Home runs -- Ben Orr (Durant) 5; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 4; Cole VanderHeiden (Cal-Wheat) 3; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 3; Jacob Maher (Central DeWitt) 3; Michael Ray (Assumption) 2; Connor Chase (Bettendorf) 2; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 2; Logan Mulholland (Clinton) 2; Klayton Bolkema (Davenport North) 2; TJ Ogden (Davenport North) 2; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 2; Ayden Huling (Easton Valley) 2; Braedon Tranel (Maquoketa) 2; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 2; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 2

Runs batted in -- Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 36; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 33; Tyler Welch (Assumption) 25; Jacob Maher (Central DeWitt) 24; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 24; Max Stein (Assumption) 23; Michael Ray (Assumption) 22; Ian Dittmer (North Scott) 22; Noah Mack (Assumption) 21; Tyge Lyon (Pleasant Valley) 21; Ben Orr (Durant) 20; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 20; Noah Young (North Scott) 20; Ryan Thoreson (Pleasant Valley) 20

Stolen bases -- Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) 18; Wrigley Matthys (Bettendorf) 17; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 16; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 15; Jay Costello (Assumption) 14; Cole VanderHeiden (Cal-Wheat) 14; Trevor Kilburg (North Scott) 12; John Argo (Assumption) 11; Tucker Dickherber (Camanche) 11; Addison Binnie (Clinton) 11; Max Stein (Assumption) 10; Jacob Anderson (Cal-Wheat) 10; Ian Keeney (Davenport West) 10; Nolan DeLong (Durant) 10; Brady Meincke (Durant) 10; Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley) 10; Luke Reuter (Easton Valley) 10; Caden Schmidt (Tipton) 10

Pitching

Record (min. 3 wins) -- Tyler Welch (Assumption) 6-0; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 6-0; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 4-0; Luke Bohnonek (Bettendorf) 4-0; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 4-0; Sam George (Pleasant Valley) 3-0; Seth Dotterweich (Clinton) 3-0; Ben Orr (Durant) 3-0; Brady Hansen (Davenport West) 3-1; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 3-1; Ayden Huling (Easton Valley) 3-1; Kaje Chapman (Tipton) 3-1; Maddox Sullivan (Davenport Central) 3-2; Mitchell Roeder (Maquoketa) 3-2; Drake Collins (West Liberty) 3-3

Earned-run average (min. 17 IP) -- Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 0.21; Tyler Welch (Assumption) 0.90; Ayden Huling (Easton Valley) 1.17; Kasey Coakley (Maquoketa) 1.22; Ben Orr (Durant) 1.45; Keegan Shovlain (Assumption) 1.68; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 1.96; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 2.04; Alex Lester (Davenport Central) 2.07; Ivan Lant (Easton Valley) 2.24; Sam George (Pleasant Valley) 2.33; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 2.54

Strikeouts -- Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 58; Tyler Welch (Assumption) 49; Davis Webb (Tipton) 49; Luke Bohonek (Bettendorf) 42; Ethan Gast (Durant) 40; Allen Stauffer (Louisa-Muscatine) 40; Drake Collins (West Liberty) 38; Chance Dreyer (Assumption) 37; Sam George (Pleasant Valley) 37; Ivan Lant (Easton Valley) 35; Carson Knebel (Pleasant Valley) 35; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 34; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 34.

