Iowa state baseball tournament capsule

Class 3A
Assumption Knights
Coach: Greg Thissen (4th season)
Record: 30-6
Seed/ranking: No. 1/No. 2
Opponent: Pella (11:30 a.m. Monday)
How they got here: Assumption beat Washington (10-0), Keokuk (10-0) and eighth-ranked Marion (11-1) in the substate tournament in Eldridge.
State experience: The Knights are making their 18th trip and are 38-6 all-time in summer state tournament games. Assumption is vying for a 12th state crown, joining the 1982, ’92, ’93, ’95, ’99, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18 teams.
Players to watch: Chance Dreyer, sr., P (8-0, 2.05 ERA, 44.1 IP, 65 Ks; .352 avg., 12 doubles, 4 HR, 49 RBIs); Max Stein, sr., DH (.433 avg., 42 runs, 2 HR, 35 RBIs); Michael Ray, sr., OF (.415 avg., 8 doubles, 4 HR, 36 RBIs); Tyler Welch, jr., 1B/P (.287 avg., 28 RBIs; 7-1, 1.32 ERA, 42.1 IP, 67 Ks)
Quick hits: Assumption has won a quarterfinal game in its last nine trips to the state tournament. This will be the school's first time playing a state tournament game at Banks Field in Iowa City. The Knights rank among the top five in 3A in hitting (.368), ERA (2.68) and fielding percentage (.949). Pella upset Grinnell 2-0 in the substate final. Senior Jason Knox is 9-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 66.1 innings. The Dutch are making their fourth state trip, first since 2016.
— Compiled by Matt Coss