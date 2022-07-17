 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa state baseball tournament capsule

Assumption's Jay Costello makes a throw to first against Keokuk during a Class 3A substate semifinal last Monday at North Scott High School. The Knights face Pella in a state quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Iowa City.

 Bobby Metcalf

Class 3A

Assumption Knights

Coach: Greg Thissen (4th season)

Record: 30-6

Seed/ranking: No. 1/No. 2

Opponent: Pella (11:30 a.m. Monday)

How they got here: Assumption beat Washington (10-0), Keokuk (10-0) and eighth-ranked Marion (11-1) in the substate tournament in Eldridge.

State experience: The Knights are making their 18th trip and are 38-6 all-time in summer state tournament games. Assumption is vying for a 12th state crown, joining the 1982, ’92, ’93, ’95, ’99, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18 teams.

Players to watch: Chance Dreyer, sr., P (8-0, 2.05 ERA, 44.1 IP, 65 Ks; .352 avg., 12 doubles, 4 HR, 49 RBIs); Max Stein, sr., DH (.433 avg., 42 runs, 2 HR, 35 RBIs); Michael Ray, sr., OF (.415 avg., 8 doubles, 4 HR, 36 RBIs); Tyler Welch, jr., 1B/P (.287 avg., 28 RBIs; 7-1, 1.32 ERA, 42.1 IP, 67 Ks)

Quick hits: Assumption has won a quarterfinal game in its last nine trips to the state tournament. This will be the school's first time playing a state tournament game at Banks Field in Iowa City. The Knights rank among the top five in 3A in hitting (.368), ERA (2.68) and fielding percentage (.949). Pella upset Grinnell 2-0 in the substate final. Senior Jason Knox is 9-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 66.1 innings. The Dutch are making their fourth state trip, first since 2016.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

