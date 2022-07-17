Iowa state baseball tournament capsule

Class 3A

Assumption Knights

State experience : The Knights are making their 18th trip and are 38-6 all-time in summer state tournament games. Assumption is vying for a 12th state crown, joining the 1982, ’92, ’93, ’95, ’99, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18 teams.

Quick hits: Assumption has won a quarterfinal game in its last nine trips to the state tournament. This will be the school's first time playing a state tournament game at Banks Field in Iowa City. The Knights rank among the top five in 3A in hitting (.368), ERA (2.68) and fielding percentage (.949). Pella upset Grinnell 2-0 in the substate final. Senior Jason Knox is 9-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 66.1 innings. The Dutch are making their fourth state trip, first since 2016.