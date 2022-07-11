Iowa substate baseball final capsule

Class 2A

No. 3 Cascade (19-5) vs. West Liberty (15-12)

Need to know: Cascade has opened the postseason with wins over Tipton (9-1) and Camanche (10-0). West Liberty has knocked off Winfield-Mount Union (11-1), Anamosa (4-3) and Iowa City Regina (8-1). ... West Liberty won the only meeting during the regular season, 10-4. The Comets are seeking their second state tournament trip, the first in 20 years. Pitcher Caleb Wulf is expected to get the start for West Liberty. He's 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He's also the team's top hitter with a .407 average. ... Jack Carr (7-1, 0.62) or Cooper Hummel (7-1, 2.36) will get the nod for Cascade.