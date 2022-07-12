 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Iowa substate baseball final capsules

  • Updated
  • 0
071122-qc-spt-keoda base016.JPG

Assumption's Max Stein connects on a home run against Keokuk during Monday's Class 3A substate semifinal at North Scott High School. The Knights play eighth-ranked Marion on Wednesday night for a trip to the state tournament.

 Bobby Metcalf

Here is a capsule look at Wednesday's Class 4A/3A substate baseball finals:

Class 4A

Iowa City Liberty (20-19) at No. 9 Pleasant Valley (24-11)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Pleasant Valley Complex

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Iowa City.

Need to know: The Spartans squeaked past Dubuque Senior 1-0 in nine innings in their substate opener and then had a bye in the semifinal round. PV is seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. Caden McDermott paces the Spartans at the plate with a .423 average and 15 steals. Junior Sam George (5-1, 2.38 ERA) is the projected starter for the Spartans. Liberty has wins over Clinton (5-3) and Cedar Falls (14-1) in the playoffs. The Lightning are looking for their first state trip in school history. Jack Turgasen (6-0, 3.59) or Boyd Skelley (3-3, 3.56) will get the nod on the mound.

People are also reading…

Bettendorf (15-20) at No. 2 Iowa City High (30-8)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mercer Park, Iowa City

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Bettendorf has road wins over Burlington (3-1) and North Scott (3-2) in the postseason and will look to pull another stunner on the road. City High clobbered Bettendorf 10-0 in a non-conference game in early June but neither team threw one of its top arms. Luke Bohonek (5-0, 2.37 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Bulldogs, who are looking for their first state berth in 20 years. The top-seeded Little Hawks have won nine in a row. They are led by southpaw and University of Iowa recruit Cade Obermueller (5-1, 1.35 ERA). Gable Mitchell, grandson of former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, is hitting .472 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs.

Class 3A

No. 8 Marion (25-10) vs. No. 2 Assumption (29-6)

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: North Scott High School, Eldridge

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Marion, the defending state champion, has overcome its share of adversity to reach this point. The Wolves are without their top three pitchers because of injury, including all-state ace Boede Rahe. Marion has won six in a row and outscored teams 75-17. Sophomore Payton Hodges (6-2, 1.79 ERA) likely will get the start on the mound. Assumption has missed out on the state tournament each of the past two seasons. The Knights, the top-hitting team in 3A at .369, have won their last three games by shutout -- 9-0, 10-0 and 10-0. Chance Dreyer (7-0, 2.19), Noah Mack (4-1, 3.84) and Keegan Shovlain (2-2, 2.06) are available to pitch.

Central DeWitt (16-23) at No. 7 West Delaware (31-10)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Beckham Sports Complex, Manchester

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Central DeWitt, the only team with a sub-.500 record remaining in 3A, shocked fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert on Monday, 7-3. The Sabers are a win from their third state trip in four seasons. They'll attempt to avenge two losses from earlier this season against West Delaware, which has 5-0 and 6-0 wins over Mount Vernon and Maquoketa in the first two rounds of the postseason. Jacob Maher is hitting .383 with 24 extra-base hits and 43 RBIs for the Sabers. West Delaware, with 10 consecutive wins, has a team ERA of 2.87. The Hawks have drawn more than 200 walks, second-most in 3A.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mack fuels fast start for Knights

Mack fuels fast start for Knights

Noah Mack rattled a two-out grand slam off the scoreboard in the first inning of the Knights’ 10-0 victory over Washington in six innings in an Iowa Class 3A opening-round game hosted by North Scott.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News