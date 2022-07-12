Iowa substate baseball final capsules

Here is a capsule look at Wednesday's Class 4A/3A substate baseball finals:

Class 4A

Iowa City Liberty (20-19) at No. 9 Pleasant Valley (24-11)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Pleasant Valley Complex

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Iowa City.

Need to know: The Spartans squeaked past Dubuque Senior 1-0 in nine innings in their substate opener and then had a bye in the semifinal round. PV is seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. Caden McDermott paces the Spartans at the plate with a .423 average and 15 steals. Junior Sam George (5-1, 2.38 ERA) is the projected starter for the Spartans. Liberty has wins over Clinton (5-3) and Cedar Falls (14-1) in the playoffs. The Lightning are looking for their first state trip in school history. Jack Turgasen (6-0, 3.59) or Boyd Skelley (3-3, 3.56) will get the nod on the mound.

Bettendorf (15-20) at No. 2 Iowa City High (30-8)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mercer Park, Iowa City

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Bettendorf has road wins over Burlington (3-1) and North Scott (3-2) in the postseason and will look to pull another stunner on the road. City High clobbered Bettendorf 10-0 in a non-conference game in early June but neither team threw one of its top arms. Luke Bohonek (5-0, 2.37 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Bulldogs, who are looking for their first state berth in 20 years. The top-seeded Little Hawks have won nine in a row. They are led by southpaw and University of Iowa recruit Cade Obermueller (5-1, 1.35 ERA). Gable Mitchell, grandson of former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, is hitting .472 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs.

Class 3A

No. 8 Marion (25-10) vs. No. 2 Assumption (29-6)

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: North Scott High School, Eldridge

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Marion, the defending state champion, has overcome its share of adversity to reach this point. The Wolves are without their top three pitchers because of injury, including all-state ace Boede Rahe. Marion has won six in a row and outscored teams 75-17. Sophomore Payton Hodges (6-2, 1.79 ERA) likely will get the start on the mound. Assumption has missed out on the state tournament each of the past two seasons. The Knights, the top-hitting team in 3A at .369, have won their last three games by shutout -- 9-0, 10-0 and 10-0. Chance Dreyer (7-0, 2.19), Noah Mack (4-1, 3.84) and Keegan Shovlain (2-2, 2.06) are available to pitch.

Central DeWitt (16-23) at No. 7 West Delaware (31-10)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Beckham Sports Complex, Manchester

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Iowa City.

Need to know: Central DeWitt, the only team with a sub-.500 record remaining in 3A, shocked fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert on Monday, 7-3. The Sabers are a win from their third state trip in four seasons. They'll attempt to avenge two losses from earlier this season against West Delaware, which has 5-0 and 6-0 wins over Mount Vernon and Maquoketa in the first two rounds of the postseason. Jacob Maher is hitting .383 with 24 extra-base hits and 43 RBIs for the Sabers. West Delaware, with 10 consecutive wins, has a team ERA of 2.87. The Hawks have drawn more than 200 walks, second-most in 3A.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss