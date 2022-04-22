'It was like a light switch': Moline baseball extends winning streak to nine after slow start

Three outs away from a 4-7 start to the season, and 0-2 mark in Western Big 6 play, the Moline High School baseball team was scoreless.

Geneseo’s Calvin Pettit had thrown six shutout innings and the Maple Leafs — who had allowed just one run against Moline in the past 13 innings — were on the verge of winning their second straight against the Maroons.

And then, Moline's bats came alive.

“We told them, if you go into this league and start 0-2, you’re going to have a difficult time getting back in it,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “They were backed into a corner and it was good to see some fight, some grit from them to work through it. We talked about how momentum is a big thing in this game and it sparked some energy and confidence with our guys.”

Conner Schimmel walked, Davis Hoffstatter doubled, Ethan Sountris and Alex Schimmel kept the game alive, and then Noah Harrison smacked a double down the left field line for the walk-off victory.

That started a nine-game win streak in which the Maroons have outscored opponents 66-18. The Maroons (13-6, 6-1) have sole possession of first place in the WB6 — a game ahead of second-place Geneseo.

“When that (comeback) happened, it was like a light switch,” Moline junior pitcher Riley Fuller said. “It was the energy in that seventh inning that took us over. And it just hasn’t stopped since then.”

Specific moments and clutch hits have contributed to the winning streak, but the team as a whole has just simply been playing well. The Maroons have six hitters (Harrison, Sountris, Seamus Boyle, Hunter Warren, Alex Schimmel and Dylan Phelps) with a least 30 plate appearances who are hitting .314 or higher.

“Honestly, it’s just been a different guy every game we’ve had,” Conner Schimmel said. “Even if it’s someone who doesn’t play every day who just came in the game to do their part, they have done it. We have been consistent.”

Warren, who was one of two sophomores to make the first team all-conference squad a year ago, is enjoying a second straight successful season. Coach Schimmel said Warren gets pitched differently than most in the lineup because most people know who he is, but so far this season Warren is hitting .355 with a team-high 21 RBIs and the team’s only home run.

“When he comes to the plate, everybody knows that it’s going to be a ball in play,” Fuller said. “And if there is runners on base, he’s going to move them. He always does what he needs to do.”

Warren is the team’s three-hole hitter and has helped the Maroons score at least five runs in seven of the last eight games.

“It’s been really nice because it helps our pitchers out a little bit,” Warren said. “We’re hitting with more confidence. I’ve just been going up there every time with the approach of trying to do something productive. It helps me to know, whether it’s moving the runner or adjusting to an inside pitch, what I’m trying to do.”

On the mound though, Moline has been just as impressive behind the arms of Conner Schimmel and Riley Fuller.

Conner Schimmel has pitched a team-high 26 2/3 innings and holds an imposing 1.58 ERA. Fuller has thrown 26 frames with a 1.88 ERA but has a team-high 18 innings in conference play with an even better 0.39 mark. The Maroons have three more arms with at least nine innings pitched and an ERA of 2.33 or less.

“I would say I expected that (from the pitching staff) because I knew coming into the season that we were going to be pretty solid on the mound,” Conner Schimmel said. “My teammates behind me have made helluva plays for me as well that have helped build momentum. It just shows what we are capable of doing when we just fight.”

Conner Schimmel and Fuller have combined for 65 strikeouts and seven quality starts. Fuller has allowed just one run in league play and has a 2-0 record in three starts.

“I think I’ve done well on the mound, but it’s because of these guys (on the field),” Fuller said. “They give me a reason to go out there and want to be the best person I can. I want to give confidence (when on the mound). I want these guys to know that I got their back just like they got mine.”

The players list that camaraderie Fuller mentioned as the main reason why the team was able to get out of a 0-3 and 3-5 hole to begin the season. Nobody panicked or hung their heads. Instead, they kept belief in what type of team they were.

“Our coaches told us that they have been here before and talked about previous teams who have started like us, or even worse than us who ended up going to the super sectionals,” Conner Schimmel said. “And that was one of the best teams in the program. We all think we will do the same thing.”

After the Maroons’ most recent loss on April 1, Coach Schimmel said that his team wasn’t playing to Moline’s standard. He said the coaching staff would take however many days or games it takes to get to that point, but that they weren’t there yet.

It just so happened that Moline won its next game — three days later — and the next eight after that.

So, is this team finally at that standard?

“I think so. We’re never satisfied as a coaching staff, though,” Craig Schimmel said. “We know there are things we are capable of doing better and it’s our job to try and get them in positions to correct those and then the winning comes with that. Whether it be Western Big 6 titles, regionals or whatever it might be, that’s our ultimate goal.

“Whether it happens or not, we don’t know. But that’s our goal. That’s the standard that has been set many, many years ago. It’s our expectation. It doesn’t happen every year, but it’s important for our kids to have that expectation in from of them when going into a season. It’s been good to see everyone buy into it. When that happens, you have a chance to be successful.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.