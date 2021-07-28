Johnson, Sabers rout Go-Hawks in state quarterfinal

Freshman Kyle Bixby cleared the bases with a three-run triple. His shot into centerfield was nearly caught by a diving Andy Roose. But Roose just missed the sinking ball which then skipped past him.

“That was huge,” Johnson said of Bixby’s hit. “But it also shows that it does not matter what grade you are in, you can make a difference.”

Bixby was later balked in by Soesbe, who was pitching in relief, and Mason chased home Muhl with an RBI single to leave the score 11-1.

Johnson caught two popups in the fifth and struck out the final hitter to end things. It was perhaps fitting that Johnson was responsible for the final three outs to show how dominant he was at times.

The senior threw 85 pitches, 55 for strikes. He walked two batters and only allowed three hits. Of his nine strikeouts, only one came looking, while six strikeouts were on pitches up in the zone.

Johnson came into the game averaging a little more than a strikeout per inning this season.