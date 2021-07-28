Johnson, Sabers rout Go-Hawks in state quarterfinal

IOWA CITY — Central DeWitt pitcher Boomer Johnson brought the lightning against Waverly-Shell Rock on Wednesday. His teammates brought the thunder.
Johnson struck out nine batters while the Sabers rolled up 11 hits and 11 runs as they rolled past the Go-Hawks, 11-1, in five innings in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field.
Central DeWitt advances to face top seed Marion on Friday at 11 a.m. in a state semifinal at the same location.
The Sabers (24-15) may be the fourth seed in the state field but are arguably playing the best baseball of any team left.
Central DeWitt has outscored its four postseason opponents, 33-4. The margin of defeat was the second worst of the season for WSR, which came into the contest with 33 wins.
It added up to quite a statement from the Sabers.
“It shows just how we came out prepared,” junior catcher Noah Thein said of the rout. “When we scored runs in that first inning, we really got going. (WSR) is a really great team but we were ready and we came out on top today.”
Johnson struck out two of the first three hitters he faced to help set the tone. His teammates got him an early lead in the bottom of the first with a little bit of luck.
Go-Hawks pitcher Chance key got the first two Sabers but then Henry Bloom reached on an infield single.
Thein then slapped a slow roller that WSR third baseman Will Soesbe fielded but made a slightly wide throw to first baseman Korbyn Dewey. Dewey tagged Thein as he went by but the ball flew out of Dewey’s glove on the play and the ball ended up in centerfield, allowing Bloom to score.
After another infield hit from Jacob Maher, Koal Bossom drove in courtesy runner Lucas Burmeister to make it 2-0 for the Sabers.
“That play wasn’t pretty, but it worked out our way,” Thein said of the two-out error that kept the inning alive. “You have to take advantage of those things.”
Johnson cruised through the second inning then helped himself with an RBI single in the second inning. Bloom also drove in a run as the Sabers led 4-0.
The Go-Hawks made a little noise in the third inning as Chance drove in run with an RBI double to cut the Sabers’ lead to 4-1. But Central DeWitt got the run back in its half of the third inning on a RBI single from Kaiden Muhl, who was one of six different Sabers to drive in runs.
Johnson struck out the side in the top of the fourth and his teammates delivered the final blows in the bottom of the inning.
After the winners loaded the bases, Bossom drove in his second run of the game on an RBI fielder’s choice to plate Caden Ridgley, who was courtesy running for Johnson, to push the score to 6-1.
Freshman Kyle Bixby cleared the bases with a three-run triple. His shot into centerfield was nearly caught by a diving Andy Roose. But Roose just missed the sinking ball which then skipped past him.
“That was huge,” Johnson said of Bixby’s hit. “But it also shows that it does not matter what grade you are in, you can make a difference.”
Bixby was later balked in by Soesbe, who was pitching in relief, and Mason chased home Muhl with an RBI single to leave the score 11-1.
Johnson caught two popups in the fifth and struck out the final hitter to end things. It was perhaps fitting that Johnson was responsible for the final three outs to show how dominant he was at times.
The senior threw 85 pitches, 55 for strikes. He walked two batters and only allowed three hits. Of his nine strikeouts, only one came looking, while six strikeouts were on pitches up in the zone.
Johnson came into the game averaging a little more than a strikeout per inning this season.
“If (WSR) is going to chase (high pitches), then I am going to pitch the way I am told,” Johnson said. “My pitching coach (Terry Matzen) told me to stay up in the zone and if they are going to swing, they are going to swing. Coach (Matzen) did a great job and so did my catcher (Thein).”
Thein had a simpler explanation for Johnson’s performance.
“He was just on, I could tell from the first batter,” Thein said. “He was hitting his spots and I knew it was going to be a good day.”
Next up for Central DeWitt is a familiar foe in Marion, which Central DeWitt used to face in the Wamac. Marion also ended Central DeWitt's season a year ago in the substate final.
“We are showing that we are a pretty tough team and are playing really well right now,” Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said. “That slog through the (Mississippi Athletic Conference) taught us few things, humility being one of those things. But the guys really worked hard and put in a lot of time in the off-season and are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”