Juniors will look to lead Ridgewood baseball to more success

All played key roles in 2019, helping the Spartans to a 25-7 record, including a 14-2 mark to win the LTC championship, as well as their first regional-title plaque in five years.

"The biggest thing for us this year is that we would have more of a committee approach with our pitching staff, with four to six guys getting an equal amount of innings," said Spivey. "We would have been a more balanced team, with more flexibility and a lot of guys doing good things."

Spivey feels that can still be the case next year, although replacing the innings Franks and Wiley would have put up will be key. For him, he feels this lost season will give his returning veterans extra incentive.

"I think the biggest thing for everyone, and we were talking about this at our last couple of practices before the shutdown, is to not take anything for granted," he said. "Nothing is promised. When they get back at it, I hope they relish the opportunity and try to make the most of it.

"Sometimes things happen that are beyond anybody's control, regardless of their talent or their opportunities."

Like all coaches in all sports, seeing his senior players lose their final season is a bitter pill for Spivey to swallow.

"I can't imagine being in their shoes. Being a senior, in general, is such a fun time," he stated. "All of our seniors are outstanding kids, and I feel terrible about the things they've been robbed of. But they way they've handled it, and continued to be positive, it's been incredible."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0