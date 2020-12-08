Keane takes over Annawan-Wethersfield baseball reins

KEWANEE — A 1994 graduate of Wethersfield High School, Pat Keane and his family have a long connection to high school baseball in eastern Henry County. Those will get even stronger as he has been named baseball coach for the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball program.
A shortstop and a pitcher for the Flying Geese in the program's inaugural season in 1994, Keane served a three-season stint as Wethersfield's head coach from 2002-04, just prior to the start of the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op in the spring of ’06.
His father, Patrick "Nup" Keane, was a multi-sport standout for the Geese in the mid-1960s and was an assistant coach for current Wethersfield athletic director Jeff Parsons when the latter coached A-W baseball from 2007-17. The last two autumns found the younger Keane building the A-W junior high baseball program.
Keane has been named as the third head coach in the A-W baseball co-op's history. He replaces Logan Willits, who stepped down after two seasons to spend more time with his growing family as well as with the highly successful A-W football co-op.
"I was definitely hopeful (to get the job), and I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach these kids," said the 45-year-old Keane. "Knowing quite a few of them already, I think I'm prepared to do this. I know the kids from Annawan as well as Wethersfield, and I'm familiar with the co-op."
Keane went 42-35 in his initial three-year head coaching stint after replacing Greg Reinhardt, who led the Geese to Class A regional titles in 1999 and 2000. His younger brother Nolan, a 2003 Wethersfield graduate, went on to play Division I ball at Missouri State University.
A social studies and P.E. teacher at Visitation Catholic School in Kewanee, Keane is looking forward to helping build Titan baseball back up to the levels of success it enjoyed under Parsons in the early 2010s when A-W won three straight Class 1A regional titles from 2010-12 and then a 2A regional crown in ’13.
"I definitely think that's what we're going to strive for, to get back to the level we were at when Coach Parsons coached them and they had a successful run for quite a few years," he said. "We've definitely got the kids who are able to do that."
Parsons, who has enjoyed success coaching boys' basketball at Wethersfield in addition to his 11 years and 187 wins with Titan baseball, could not be happier with Keane's selection as Willits' replacement.
"We wanted a baseball guy, and we got one," he said. "Pat's family has been around the program for a long time, so when Logan resigned, it was a no-brainer. I'm really excited for Pat."
With baseball set to start on May 3 under the IHSA's modified prep calendar, Keane is anxious to get things going with a nucleus led by senior pitcher/shortstop Coltin Quagliano, who went 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and batted .460 in the spring of 2019, earning first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors.
"This year will be difficult, playing catch-up after missing all of 2020," he said. "There's been a lot of downtime, but we've got to deal with the hand we've been dealt and make the most of it. I'm looking forward to getting out there with the kids."
