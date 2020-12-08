Keane takes over Annawan-Wethersfield baseball reins

Keane went 42-35 in his initial three-year head coaching stint after replacing Greg Reinhardt, who led the Geese to Class A regional titles in 1999 and 2000. His younger brother Nolan, a 2003 Wethersfield graduate, went on to play Division I ball at Missouri State University.

A social studies and P.E. teacher at Visitation Catholic School in Kewanee, Keane is looking forward to helping build Titan baseball back up to the levels of success it enjoyed under Parsons in the early 2010s when A-W won three straight Class 1A regional titles from 2010-12 and then a 2A regional crown in ’13.

"I definitely think that's what we're going to strive for, to get back to the level we were at when Coach Parsons coached them and they had a successful run for quite a few years," he said. "We've definitely got the kids who are able to do that."

Parsons, who has enjoyed success coaching boys' basketball at Wethersfield in addition to his 11 years and 187 wins with Titan baseball, could not be happier with Keane's selection as Willits' replacement.

"We wanted a baseball guy, and we got one," he said. "Pat's family has been around the program for a long time, so when Logan resigned, it was a no-brainer. I'm really excited for Pat."