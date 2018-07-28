DES MOINES — Billy Argo went out a champion. In emphatic fashion.
After 18 years of directing Davenport Assumption's powerhouse baseball program, the 53-year-old announced after Saturday night's state championship victory over Harlan he's stepping down as head coach.
Argo was a player on the Knights' first state championship team in 1982. He coached Assumption to six championships — 2004, '06, '08, '14, '17 and '18. That total ranks third on Iowa's all-time list behind legends Gene Schultz of Lansing Kee High (nine) and Jim Van Scoyoc of Norway (seven).
"I don't have the passion and I don't care about it as much as I did five years ago, 10 years ago," Argo said following the Knights' 11-1 rout in the Class 3A championship at Principal Park. "We have guys that are ready to take the program over and run with it."
Assumption has not named a successor, but assistant and 1999 graduate Greg Thissen is the frontrunner to take over. Argo anticipates Chris Dillie will stay on the staff.
"I don't have control over the decision, but I'm hoping that's the way it goes down," Argo said. "These guys are the backbone of it. They're the nuts and bolts with the technique and instruction. I've been more of a manager.
"Greg is on the way up. He's got kids coming up through the program and has a lot of connections with other kids in the area. I really hope he'll get the chance to build on what we've strung together."
Argo, a finalist for national coach of the year this past season, compiled 540 wins versus 201 losses in his tenure. The Knights played in nine state championship games during that time.
His youngest son, John, is a baseball player and will be a freshman this fall at Assumption. Argo said that didn't factor into the decision.
"I told him two years ago there was a chance I wasn't going to be around," Argo said. "I didn't know exactly when, but at the end of last year I talked to the coaches and told them this was going to be it."
Argo will remain a physical education teacher at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport. He plans to teach for another seven to eight years.
As far as a return to coaching, he plans to step away for at least two years.
"People ask what I'm going to do, and I tell them, 'Whatever I want,'" he said. "There were days I woke up and maybe didn't want to go to practice or didn't want to go to the field and cut the grass.
"It is time to go."