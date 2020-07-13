Knights capture outright MAC championship with rally

North Scott co-coaches Travis Ralfs and Brad Ward concurred.

"Looking at both games, I told the team I can't pinpoint any negative things," Ward said. "We executed when we had to, battled and kept fighting. We made stuff happen, and that's what you want to see out of your team going into tournament play."

The Knights were projected to finish tied for second in the MAC behind Pleasant Valley in the coaches preseason poll after graduating all-staters Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting and Julien Broderson from a state semifinal squad.

“I'm sure there were some who felt we would be down, but those (seniors) said from Day 1 they want to go win some championships, and our young guys haven’t been scared at all,” Thissen said. “They’ve competed their butts off all year.”

Schlichting said he had some concerns about how the season would unfold with Assumption's youth at certain spots.

"We knew it was going to be a new group, but everyone was ready to go and our coaches really prepared us," Schlichting said. "You don't have to be a Division I baseball player as long as we have the fundamentals down, and that's what are coaches got us to do."