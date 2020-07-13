Knights capture outright MAC championship with rally

ELDRIDGE — Davenport Assumption's baseball team had it. It squandered it, regained it, lost it again and then ultimately came out on top.
In what was an eventful and seesaw nightcap, Assumption surrendered a lead twice Monday night, but rallied with a home run in the seventh and won it with three runs in the eighth to capture an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at Lancer Stadium.
Class 3A top-ranked Assumption needed a split entering the doubleheader with North Scott. After the Lancers captured the opener 7-4, the Knights held on to win 9-6 in eight innings of Game 2.
It was the Knights’ second straight MAC title under coach Greg Thissen.
“Our seniors are really good, and our young pups are eager to compete and eager to learn and bought in from day one,” Thissen said. “This team is special, really relied on each other and trusted each other."
Assumption built a 3-0 lead after four innings in Game 2, but North Scott tied it in the fifth and capitalized on two dropped infield pop outs from the Knights in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.
Then in the seventh, Assumption’s Nate Schlichting, hitless in his previous six at-bats of the doubleheader, smacked a two-run homer over the fence in left center to tie the game.
“He’s been a rock in the middle of our lineup the last couple of years,” Thissen said. “He’s been scuffling of late, but he barreled that when we needed it.”
Schlichting admitted he almost mentally checked out before that at-bat against reliever Parker Ruth.
“I just trying to find a gap,” he said, “and I was ready for that fastball and timed it up pretty well.”
Assumption (17-4, 12-4 MAC) secured it in the eighth. No. 9 hitter Jay Costello, who was on base three times, drew a one-out walk, stole second and third. He scored on Noah Weiman’s single to left field. Justin Saskowski added the insurance with a two-run single.
Saskowski, a sophomore, closed it on the mound with back-to-back strikeouts.
“Going into the state tournament, there are games like that,” said Assumption catcher Seth Adrian, who had three hits and an RBI in the nightcap. “You’re down, you’re up, you’re down, you’re up. It goes back and forth. Tonight was a real test to that.”
Thissen called it the perfect tuneup to the postseason for the Knights, who open Class 3A district play Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park against Keokuk.
“Rollercoaster,” Thissen said. “I’m glad we had that game. It had rollercoaster of emotions and comebacks.”
North Scott co-coaches Travis Ralfs and Brad Ward concurred.
"Looking at both games, I told the team I can't pinpoint any negative things," Ward said. "We executed when we had to, battled and kept fighting. We made stuff happen, and that's what you want to see out of your team going into tournament play."
The Knights were projected to finish tied for second in the MAC behind Pleasant Valley in the coaches preseason poll after graduating all-staters Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting and Julien Broderson from a state semifinal squad.
“I'm sure there were some who felt we would be down, but those (seniors) said from Day 1 they want to go win some championships, and our young guys haven’t been scared at all,” Thissen said. “They’ve competed their butts off all year.”
Schlichting said he had some concerns about how the season would unfold with Assumption's youth at certain spots.
"We knew it was going to be a new group, but everyone was ready to go and our coaches really prepared us," Schlichting said. "You don't have to be a Division I baseball player as long as we have the fundamentals down, and that's what are coaches got us to do."
Graysen Drezek earned his 20th career win on the mound in the opener for the Lancers (15-9, 10-6). The senior also had two hits (a three-run homer) and knocked in five runs.
Ruth also knocked in a run for the Lancers, who close the regular season at home Wednesday against Central DeWitt and open 4A substate action at home Friday night against Davenport North.
"Tip our hats (to Assumption)," Ralfs said. "It was a great atmosphere and prepares our kids perfectly for Friday.
"North Scott, in a one-game series, I like our chances."
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-188
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-143
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-171
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-157
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-115
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-150
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-155
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-111
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-153
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-142
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-112
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-181
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-184
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-182
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-173
071320-qc-spt-assum-ns baseball-203
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!