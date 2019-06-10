It’s been circled on the Assumption baseball team’s calendar for a few days
The Class 3A second-ranked Knights saw an opportunity facing Pleasant Valley, the other undefeated Mississippi Athletic Conference member, in a twin bill on the road to be in sole possession of first place at the halfway point in the season.
Using the MO of pounding the strike zone and getting timely hits, Assumption remained unblemished in the MAC.
Nick Gottilla and Brandon Schlichting each earned their third wins of the season and Adam Metivier ended the night with four runs batted in as the Knights swept the Spartans 3-2, 7-1 Monday night at Spartan Field.
“It’s huge,” Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. “We saw the writing on the wall. With who they’ve played and who we’ve played, we knew that tonight was the night.”
Gottilla, a Central Florida recruit, struck out 10 batters in six and two-thirds innings while Schlichting fanned just one PV hitter in a complete game after getting the save in Game 1.
It was the second save for the senior right-hander this year.
“We’ve been in positions like that before, you just got to stay calm and trust your abilities,” Schlichting said.
When Gottilla struck out Peyton Lindmark, it was his 110th and final pitch of the night. Schlichting came on and was faced with the task of getting Max Slavens, one of the most prolific hitters in the eyes of Thissen, out.
Slavens grounded out to Seth Adrian to end the opener.
“I don’t like anyone against Slavens,” Thissen said. “I felt like Brandon was our best guy in that situation so that’s what we rode with.”
It was the situation PV’s first-year head coach Derek Stecklein wanted to occur.
“We have the utmost confidence in Max,” he said. “The way Max swings it, he’s always the guy we want at the plate in those situations.”
Schlichting followed up with a 101-pitch three-hitter to win the nightcap. He induced 12 fly outs, four groundouts and saw the defense turn one double play.
“My teammates stepped up and made plays for me,” Schlichting said.
While the pitchers kept it low scoring, Metivier brought the offense.
His two-run single with bases loaded in the fourth inning of Game 1 upped the Knights' lead to 3-0. The senior infielder added another two-run base hit in the third frame of Game 2.
Hitting .306 entering Monday, Metivier ended his night going 3-for-5 at the plate.
“With bases loaded, we work on hitting up the middle,” he said. “I just tried to get the bat on the ball.”
The big inning for Assumption (12-3, 8-0 MAC) happened in the fifth of the nightcap.
Using three hits and being helped by a pair of PV (7-5, 6-2) errors broke the game open with a five-run frame to increase the lead to 7-0.
Noah Weiman had a 2-run single and Adrian hit an RBI double in the inning.
Stecklein expressed frustration afterwards. The Spartans had five errors in Game 2, eight for the doubleheader.
“We haven’t really done that this year,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of days where we’re behind our pitchers committing errors. Just wasn’t one of those nights.”
Slavens and Kyle McDermott each had two hits in the opener while Jack Young had an RBI in the nightcap.
Assumption is in the driver’s seat for its second conference title in three years. It still has games against North Scott and Davenport Central on the schedule.
Thissen isn’t worried about getting comfortable.
“We got a veteran team, a lot of guys that have been through this,” he said. “We’re just trying to get better everyday. We can’t letdown.”