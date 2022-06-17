Knights finish what they started to stay tied for MAC lead

Eleven days after it began, Davenport Assumption resumed its Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against Clinton.

Taking their home diamond needing to win twice to keep pace with Pleasant Valley in the MAC race, the Knights were able to finish what they started in the first game.

Up 3-0 when play was suspended, Assumption and senior pitcher Chance Dreyer were able to hold the line as the Knights fended off a River King rally and pulled away to a 6-2 win.

"I hadn't thrown since that (suspended) game, so I felt well rested; I was working on a week and a half of rest," said Dreyer (3-0), who returned to the mound Friday and recorded six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one earned run. "I felt pretty good coming in."

In the second game, the River Kings got up by five early and threatened Assumption's lengthy winning streak. However, a six-run sixth inning paved the way for a 10-5 win for the Knights, running their winning streak to 13 straight games and counting.

"Things had been going easy; we've been playing with a lead for much of the time," said Assumption coach Greg Thissen, whose 17-3 club moves back into a tie for the MAC lead with Pleasant Valley (13-6), both clubs sitting at 10-0 with eight league games left.

"All of a sudden, we look up and we're down five, and that's Clinton's best pitcher (Addison Binnie) out there. I wanted to see how we'd respond to adversity, and our guys rose to the challenge."

In the opener, the River Kings had a pair of runners on with nobody out when play was resumed. After Dreyer recorded back-to-back outs, Seth Dotterweich singled to load the bases, but Dreyer got Tavian Bailey on a called third strike to end the threat.

Clinton did make it a 3-2 game with two fifth-inning runs, but again Dreyer was able to hold firm and protect the Knights' lead.

"It wasn't the ideal situation, runners on first and third with nobody out," he said. "I worked around it, and I was able to escape a couple more times because my defense helped me out."

The Knights got some first-game insurance when Noah Mack (2-for-3, two-RBIs) doubled in John Argo to make it a two-run game in the last of the fifth. The hosts tacked on two more in the sixth on an RBI double by Jay Costello (2-for-3) and a Dreyer sacrifice fly.

"Clinton got a couple of runs across, and we wanted to get them back," said Mack. "I was able to come through with a big hit, and that was huge."

The second game started out with a different tone as Clinton (8-9, 5-5) scored five runs in its first three at-bats against Mack, who was hampered by lower back pain.

"I thought we competed hard and played really well in the second half of the first game," said Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham, "and that helped us going into the second game."

However, senior Max Stein relieved Mack and delivered 3 2/3 scoreless innings, enabling the Knights to rally and keep their winning streak alive.

"We lost a bit of that competitive drive to keep going," said Cunningham. "I thought (Stein) did a nice job to quiet our bats."

After Jeff Davis's third-inning RBI single and three fourth-inning runs made it a one-run game, Davis (2-for-3, three RBIs) belted a two-run double in the last of the sixth to give Assumption its first lead. The Knights would add four more runs for good measure.

"There was a little surprise at first," Davis said of the early five-run deficit. "Once we got our energy going and added some insurance runs, that helped a lot."

