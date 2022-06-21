Knights hold off Blazers, win 18th straight

Assumption's Jay Costello (2) dodges the tag from Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth (5) to score during the first inning of a baseball game between Assumption and Beckman, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Davenport.
Assumption's Max Stein (1) swings during the first inning of a baseball game between Assumption and Beckman, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Davenport.
Assumption's Tyler Welch slides into second base as Dyersville Beckman's Drew Thier waits for the ball during the fifth inning of Tuesday's game between Assumption and Beckman in Davenport.
On their way to a 22-3 start to the season, the Knights have been involved in just four games decided by a single run, and the win over Beckman was the first one-run game for Assumption in 14 games.
"It was good to be in one like this where they’d score and then we’d get a couple back right away. It’s good to be able to play that way when you need to," Thissen said. "It was a good test for us."
Beckman followed a two-run fourth inning by scoring three times in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4 on an errant throw home following a fielder’s choice by Lane Kramer and moving ahead on RBI single by Nick Schmidt.
The Trailblazers scored their final run on a double play ball before the Knights tied the game at 6-6 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The first scored on a Nic Orr sacrifice fly before Jeffrey Davis evened the score when he scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a two-out double.
In addition to driving home the winning run in the sixth, Ray pitched the final two innings as well and limited Beckman to two baserunners.
"It felt good to get out there and make a difference," Ray said. "I did what I could to hold them down."
Owen Huehnergarth reached on a one-out single in the seventh that was followed by walk to Lane Kramer but a strikeout and a groundout left Trailblazers stranded on the corners when the game ended.
"Michael Ray doesn’t pitch a lot for us but he was nails," Thissen said. "He came and did a good job of following JJ (Stratman), who threw a ton of strikes and got us off to a good start."
Stratman was able to work with a lead as the Knights started quickly, using the first of Tyler Welch’s three hits to drive home the final two runs of a three-run first inning after a single by Chance Dreyer put Assumption on the board.
Beckman used a run-scoring double by Nate Offerman to pull within 3-1 midway through the third inning, but a sacrifice fly by Mack allowed Assumption to regain a 4-1 edge.
Run-scoring doubles by Logan Burchard and Luke Schieltz in the fourth pulled the Trailblazers (17-10) within 4-3 before forging ahead an inning later.
"They kept the pressure on us," Thissen said. "We’re going to be in more of these situations from here on out and I felt like at least in this game, we responded the way we needed to respond."
