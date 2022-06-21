Knights hold off Blazers, win 18th straight

When Dyersville Beckman pushed the Davenport Assumption baseball team to the limit Tuesday, the Knights pushed back.

Iowa’s top-ranked Class 3A team overcame a 6-4 deficit midway through the fifth inning to win a 7-6 nonconference game over the Trailblazers, ranked fifth in the state this week in Class 2A.

"We needed a game like this," said Michael Ray, whose double in the bottom of the sixth inning drove home Noah Mack with the game-winning run and extended a win streak for Assumption to 18 games.

"Something like this where you have to fight and scratch to get a win, this is the type of game that makes teams better."

Coach Greg Thissen believes that as well.

"There are going to be a lot more games like this ahead and I think for us, this was a good test against a good-hitting team," Thissen said. "They had seven hits, but four of them were doubles."

Assumption has not had many games like Tuesday’s back-and-forth battle.

On their way to a 22-3 start to the season, the Knights have been involved in just four games decided by a single run, and the win over Beckman was the first one-run game for Assumption in 14 games.

"It was good to be in one like this where they’d score and then we’d get a couple back right away. It’s good to be able to play that way when you need to," Thissen said. "It was a good test for us."

Beckman followed a two-run fourth inning by scoring three times in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4 on an errant throw home following a fielder’s choice by Lane Kramer and moving ahead on RBI single by Nick Schmidt.

The Trailblazers scored their final run on a double play ball before the Knights tied the game at 6-6 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The first scored on a Nic Orr sacrifice fly before Jeffrey Davis evened the score when he scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a two-out double.

In addition to driving home the winning run in the sixth, Ray pitched the final two innings as well and limited Beckman to two baserunners.

"It felt good to get out there and make a difference," Ray said. "I did what I could to hold them down."

Owen Huehnergarth reached on a one-out single in the seventh that was followed by walk to Lane Kramer but a strikeout and a groundout left Trailblazers stranded on the corners when the game ended.

"Michael Ray doesn’t pitch a lot for us but he was nails," Thissen said. "He came and did a good job of following JJ (Stratman), who threw a ton of strikes and got us off to a good start."

Stratman was able to work with a lead as the Knights started quickly, using the first of Tyler Welch’s three hits to drive home the final two runs of a three-run first inning after a single by Chance Dreyer put Assumption on the board.

Beckman used a run-scoring double by Nate Offerman to pull within 3-1 midway through the third inning, but a sacrifice fly by Mack allowed Assumption to regain a 4-1 edge.

Run-scoring doubles by Logan Burchard and Luke Schieltz in the fourth pulled the Trailblazers (17-10) within 4-3 before forging ahead an inning later.

"They kept the pressure on us," Thissen said. "We’re going to be in more of these situations from here on out and I felt like at least in this game, we responded the way we needed to respond."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.