The Davenport Assumption baseball team’s infield defense was very shaky Tuesday night. Its offensive execution left something to be desired at times, too.
Quality pitching, though, can cover up those sore spots.
Behind complete-game efforts from Nick Gottilla and Brandon Schlichting, Class 3A second-ranked Assumption moved a step closer to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title with a 5-2, 10-2 sweep over Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
The Knights (18-3, 12-0 MAC) have a four-game lead in the MAC with six games to go. They can assure themselves at least a share of the conference crown with a sweep over North Scott on Thursday.
“We came up short of MAC last year,” Gottilla said, “so we want to prove we’re not good in 3A only. We want to prove we can beat anybody. That’s our first goal, but that’s not our end goal.”
Gottilla and Schlichting overcame turbulent starts.
The southpaw Gottilla walked the first two hitters and struggled finding his release point with 51 pitches in the opening two innings, but settled in to pitch a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
“Sometimes, it takes a little longer to get in my groove,” Gottilla said. “I got off to a slow start, and it took me a little longer than usual.”
Schlichting gave up two first-inning runs in the nightcap, but the senior yielded only three hits over the final six innings.
“Our pitching is the backbone of our team,” junior first baseman Seth Adrian said. “They’re just outstanding. They come in and just perform every single day. You can rely on them.”
They had to be extraordinary for the Knights to get out with a sweep.
Assumption committed four infield errors in Game 1 and three more in Game 2. It failed to get bunts down on several occasions in both contests.
“It was awful,” first-year head coach Greg Thissen said. “We didn’t execute anything. Our defense is usually a lot better than that, but it always seems every time we play Central we’re in a dogfight.”
The Knights had a brief postgame chat, something they rarely do under Thissen.
“We need to clean it up,” he said. “Winning the MAC is a yearly goal, but winning state is a yearly goal as well. Playing a game like that tonight will end our season in the tournament. Hopefully, the message was sent.”
Assumption capitalized on eight walks and four Central errors to snag the opener. The Knights broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run seventh inning.
In Game 2, the Knights registered 14 hits and seized control in the later innings. Adrian smacked three doubles and drove in three while Nate Schlichting came up with three hits and Noah Weiman knocked in three.
“I think tonight shows we have that heart down inside us,” Adrian said. “We might start slow at times, but we can get that energy level up when we need it and can really fight when stuff gets tough. We were good last year, but I didn’t think we had the fight in us like we do this year.”
Central received a strong pitching performance from Will Fleming in the opener. He worked into the sixth inning and allowed just two hits.
The Blue Devils (7-9, 5-5) were undone by miscues and the inability to get a timely hit. That has been a reoccurring theme for Chris Cartee’s squad.
“We’re having a hard time putting everything together,” Cartee said. “We’re having a heck of a time stepping up in key situations. We have (teams) in trouble all the time, but we can’t seem to get that hit. We have some good hitters, and I think that’s going to change. When it does, we’ll be pretty solid.
“We have to make sure we don’t break down in those other areas.”
Will Hann had two hits and two RBIs for Central in the twinbill.