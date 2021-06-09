Knights rally to split with Wildcats after Gaskey's Game 1 gem

“We are really excited about the future with Milo, and he catches Blake really well,” Wachal said. “Blake is a tough guy to catch but Milo did a great job. When (Milo) showed up, we knew he was a good player and it was pretty obvious early on he had some baseball skills. We brought him up just to see if he could compete and he has proven that.”

The Wildcats appeared to be in a good position to possibly turn in the sweep as the hosts got out to a 4-0 lead in the second game by the end of the fourth inning. Jaydon Noreiga had a pair of sacrifice flies and Peter Phan added an RBI infield single. Spratt blasted a solo home run to left field as well for the Wildcats (4-7, 1-3).

But Assumption started to make some noise — literally and figuratively — in the fifth inning. The dugout cheers started even before the inning and it seemed to light a fire under the team as first three batters of the inning reached base. With the bases loaded, the scoring line started.

Max Stein had an RBI walk, Roderick Tanamor added a run after getting hit by a pitch, Tyler Welch chipped in a sac fly, Kaden Tolle had an RBI single and Noah Mack put the Knights in the lead, 6-4, with a two-run single.