DES MOINES — More times than not the past six years, Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt have crossed paths on the baseball tournament trail.
They have played in district finals on multiple occasions. They have clashed in substate finals more than once.
They never have met at the state tournament. Until now.
Separated by less than 30 miles and soon-to-be Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals, second-ranked Assumption and third-ranked Central DeWitt square off in a Class 3A semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday inside Principal Park.
“There is going to be a lot of energy in that game,” Assumption coach Greg Thissen said. “Both teams, at the beginning of the year, kind of blueprinted that this is where we would meet.
“I’m sure both teams would like to meet on Saturday (the championship) and make it a lot more fun, but here we are. It is for all the marbles. We get to hear about them all year and they get to hear about us. We’ll see where the chips fall.”
Since 2013, the programs have never played in the regular season. They've butted heads on the road to state every year in that span except 2017.
Assumption beat Central DeWitt in substate finals in 2013 and 2018. The Sabers, behind T.J. Sikkema, upended the Knights 1-0 in the district final in 2015 and 2016.
In 2014, Assumption squeaked out a 5-4 win in the district final.
With both teams ranked in the top three for most of the summer, the Iowa High School Athletic Association placed them in different substates.
In fact, the four semifinalists in 3A -- No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (39-2), No. 2 Assumption (32-4), No. 3 Central DeWitt (37-3) and No. 4 Marion (33-5) -- were all lumped in the same substate last year.
"I compliment the state for seeing it in a big-picture way versus what happened last year," Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema said. "I think all of us could have been here last year. Every game in that district was close.
"We get the opportunity this year."
Both teams have dodged adversity along the way, too.
Assumption lost pitchers Adam Quested and Julien Broderson, a combined 14-1 last year, to injuries. Central DeWitt has played the last month without junior Luke Anderson, the team's No. 3 pitcher and leading home run hitter, because of a broken wrist.
Still, neither team has a shortage of pitching.
Assumption is expected to start senior Brandon Schlichting (7-0, 0.87 ERA) and Central DeWitt likely will counter with junior Alex McAleer (7-0, 0.77).
"Both teams will come out with the highest energy there is," Schlichting said. "They're going to bring their best, we're going to bring our best.
"We've got to trust our guys on the mound, trust our guys at the plate to do their thing and come out with a win."
The substantial difference is experience on this stage.
Assumption is 38-5 all-time at the state tournament and looking to capture its 12th summer state crown. Central DeWitt is in the semifinals for only the second time in program history.
"We've been here before," Assumption senior Nick Gottilla said. "I think that does play into our favor a bit."
The Sabers, though, have risen to the challenge all season. They've compiled a school record for wins and earned their first Wamac title.
Sikkema's team is coming off its best offensive performance of the postseason on Tuesday, scoring 11 runs on 12 hits in five innings against Centerville.
"This means a lot to get this far," McAleer said. "We've proven we should be here. We just want to keep on winning and playing more."