The stretch drive of the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball season began in earnest Monday night.

Set to face MAC leading Pleasant Valley in a week's time, Davenport Assumption first hand plenty to contend with against a Davenport North club still very much in the league pennant race.

The Knights took care of this Monday's business with a sweep that featured contrasting styles. After a 17-0, four-inning win in the opener, Assumption used pitching and defense to prevail 4-1 in the nightcap at Ken Kaul Field.

In Monday's opener, the Knights (16-9, 10-2 MAC) pounded out 13 hits and took control first with a six-run third inning, then an eight-run fourth in which they sent 13 batters to the plate.

"We came in knowing North has a good club," Assumption senior pitcher and first-game starter Tyler Welch said of the Wildcats (13-16, 7-5). "We just had to do the job at the plate. We got our bats to come through, and we just kept going."

In addition to allowing just one single and striking out eight in four innings, Welch (4-2) helped himself at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

"All of us had to bring our 'A' game," Welch said. "Cooper (Sammon) called a great game for me. This was an overall team effort."

In the nightcap, junior Aidan Schmidt took the cue from Welch and went the distance to remain perfect at 4-0.

Holding the Wildcats to a lone first-inning run, Schmidt tossed a three-hitter and allowed two walks. Relying heavily on his defense, he recorded just one strikeout.

"I don't worry about getting strikeouts," Schmidt said. "For me, it's more about letting the defense do the work and see what happens after that. I thought (North) would bring a new attitude for the second game. I just had to pitch my game."

Assumption went up 1-0 in the second game on a two-out RBI double by Alex Milton, but the Wildcats quickly struck back when a one-out walk to Bryce Pauly and a Roderick Tanamor double had runners on second and third.

A Noelan Slyter groundball that was misplayed for an error enabled courtesy runner Michael Uhle to score the tying run. On the mound, Pauly did his part for the hosts with six strikeouts in four innings.

"He came in and did a really good job," said North coach Colin Carstens. "Bryce worked his tail off, and he went out there and battled. After game on, we talked and said there's nothing we can do. We've got to have a short-term memory.

"The guys came out in the second game, they competed and they grinded."

However, the Wildcats left a pair of runners on in the bottom of the third after Assumption went up 2-1 when Gus Stevens scored on an error. North could not threaten after that as the Knights added a pair of seventh-inning runs.

"Both Assumption pitchers did a great job of pounding the strike zone and keeping us off-balance," said Carstens. "When stuff like that happens, we've got to find a better approach at the plate."

Welch's RBI single got Assumption going in the first inning of the first game, with a Seth Soliz RBI groundout putting the Knights up 2-0 early. Up 3-0 through two innings, the Knights then lowered the boom on North.

Assumption batted through the lineup in the top of the third to score six runs for a 9-0 lead, then kept on rolling with an eight-run fourth highlighted by a two-run single from Milton (3-for-3).

"We knew North is a good, solid club from top to bottom. We had to do what we knew what we had to do," said Milton, whose efforts along with those of Welch were augmented in the opener by those of Gus Stevens (2-for-2, four runs), Ben Yeggy (2-for-3, three runs) and Kaden Tolle (two RBIs).

With the showdown at Pleasant Valley (20-9, 11-1) -- which swept Davenport Central 6-4 and 4-3 Monday -- now just under a week away, Assumption coach Greg Thissen looks to keep his club focused on the games between now and then.

"They're all big now, once you get to the last stretch of the season," he said. "You get past the halfway point, these are all big games. I thought we controlled the game the whole night."