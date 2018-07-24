ELDRIDGE — Tony Barreca and Brooks Sunny have been on a ball diamond together since they were 11.
They were teammates on Bettendorf's Barnstorm Mustangs as 14-year-olds, the only North Scott players on a squad comprised of players from around the Quad-Cities.
After agonizing losses the past two seasons in substate play to Davenport West, the two seniors helped avenge those defeats last week and will close their storybook careers at Principal Park in Des Moines.
"Tony and I have been working for this for three years now," Sunny admitted. "We've become brothers through the whole baseball thing and this always has been our dream.
"So to finally do it and make it our senior year is really special."
North Scott, seeded third in the Class 4A state tournament field, meets Western Dubuque in a quarterfinal contest at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Barreca and Sunny already have left an indelible mark on North Scott's program. They are both three-year starters and have been recognized as first or second team all-conference selections each of those seasons. Only one other Lancer can make that claim in Colin Kreiter.
Sunny paced the Mississippi Athletic Conference in hitting this summer at .480. Barreca was right behind at .464. Both are likely to pop up on an all-state team next week.
"They love the game of baseball, and they have from an early age," North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. "They have worked their tails off to be where they are at today."
Barreca will continue his baseball career at Georgetown in the fall. Sunny has signed to play at Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith.
For Barreca, this will be his second time at state. He was a reserve and caught bullpens during North Scott's 2015 appearance as a freshman.
Sunny was a spectator, watching from behind North Scott's dugout.
"This is as good as it gets, ending your high school career with a bang," Barreca said. "It would have been a little upsetting if we didn't make it to Principal Park together."
They've been the catalysts for the Lancers. They've also had plenty of help.
The pitching staff is anchored by sophomore Graysen Drezek (6-0, 1.78 ERA) and senior Kyle Denison (5-1, 1.26). One of them will get the start Wednesday.
Four other seniors are in the starting lineup -- Cayle Webster (shortstop), Trevor Lynch (designated hitter), Eric Dobbe (first base) and Austin Helton (left field).
"The chemistry is always there with this group," Denison said. "I think that's what has made us successful."
Ward and co-coach Travis Ralfs have stressed competition since the opening week of the season. It has pushed the starters to be better and enhanced the unity of the team.
"There is a lot of excitement here I haven't seen the past few years," Barreca said. "Everybody is willing to play together and there are no real cliques in the dugout. Everybody is friends with each other and everybody has the same goal.
"When we win games, it is everybody."
North Scott has won a pair of one-run games in the postseason -- 2-1 over Clinton and 3-2 against West.
It beat Western Dubuque 5-4 during the regular season, a game in mid-June. The Lancers have thrived in close contests with 12 victories by three runs or less.
"Our strength coach (Tony) Stewart preaches get comfortable being uncomfortable," Sunny said. "If we're comfortable being in those uncomfortable situations, we'll be able to come out on top in a lot of those games."
Ralfs and Ward have witnessed that this season.
The Lancers beat Davenport West and Iowa recruit Clayton Nettleton twice. They knocked off North ace Jared Beck. They handed Assumption's Nick Gottilla his only loss.
"When we're facing some dominating pitchers, we don't hear our kids say anymore, 'We can't hit this guy,'" Ralfs said. "They're very confident. They know exactly where they're going to swing and know exactly their approach."
North Scott has a banner outside its first-base dugout: "How do you want to be remembered?"
The Lancers haven't won a state tournament game in 14 seasons.
"Us going in and winning a game would definitely help us be remembered as a team that's had a lot of success this year with what we've done," Sunny said. "We're just going to continue doing what has gotten us to this point."
North Scott ranks in the middle of the pack in hitting, pitching and fielding among the eight teams in the field. It is 3-2 against the other schools in 4A this week.
"Our kids truly feel on any given day they can compete and beat anyone in the state with the way we play," Ward said. "It doesn’t always obviously work out that way, but they have the confidence they can get it done."