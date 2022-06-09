Lancers capitalize on erratic Wildcat pitching for MAC sweep

The Davenport North baseball team had trouble throwing strikes consistently Thursday night. North Scott took full advantage.

The Lancers capitalized on 18 walks and four hit batsmen to sweep a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Ken Kaul Field, 15-4 and 12-7.

“That’s huge,” North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. “It is the story of the night.”

After a slow start to the season, the Lancers have found their footing this week. North Scott (10-8, 6-2) picked up a pair of conference sweeps and a nonconference win over Linn-Mar heading into Saturday's home invitational.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Lancer catcher Ryan Campbell said. “We’re trying to limit the little things we were messing up on early in the year, but it is fun when this group is kind of complete.

“It is getting fun. Winning is fun.”

North Scott scored in five of its six at-bats in the opening game. Noah Young smacked a homer and drove in four. No. 9 hitter Kaden Kelley and Ryan Sanders each had three hits and three RBIs.

“We don’t have just four guys in our lineup,” Campbell said. “Our whole lineup can get timely hits.”

Senior Dylan Akers, who hasn’t played baseball since his freshman year, came on in relief of ace Sam Skarich and pitched three scoreless innings.

Akers actually entered in a bases-loaded, no-out situation and got a double play and strikeout to wiggle out of it.

“We struggled the first few weeks of the season trying to feel our team out,” Ward said. “We had a good week this week. It is important for our kids to understand we’re not afraid to go to anybody.

“Our two starters struggled on the mound but our relievers did a good job. It is important for them to see we’re a deep team. We’re not out of a game until that last out.”

Every time North (4-9, 3-5) produced a big inning in either game, North Scott had a response.

After North tied the opener at 3, North Scott answered with a four-run fourth. In the nightcap when the Wildcats snatched a 5-3 advantage, the Lancers retaliated with a five-run fifth.

"It shows our grit," Campbell said.

North Scott was walked 11 times and plunked three times in Game 2. Campbell delivered the big blow with a three-run double in the seventh inning.

Campbell, in fact, reached base in eight of his nine plate appearances in the twinbill. He had three doubles and six RBIs.

North strung together some quality at-bats against North Scott’s pitching, but the free passes and a couple miscues in the field was too much to overcome.

“You give 22 free passes, it is tough to compete,” North coach Colin Carstens said. “We’re still finding a way to compete, but our pitchers have to challenge guys.

“We’ve got to limit those big innings, and the past couple of games we’ve had trouble doing that. Once you learn to get outs when you can get outs and make routine plays and do the little things right, I think we’ll notice a big change. We’re going to keep competing.”

North Scott's Drew Sacia picked up the win in relief of Ian Dittmer in Game 2. North Scott’s relief pitchers gave up just two runs in eight innings in the two games.

That, coupled with no errors, led to a sweep.

“Our pitchers are throwing strikes,” Ward said, “and this is the third game in a row we haven’t had an error in the field. We’re not giving those extra baserunners.

"We’re making teams earn it on us, which is important. Early on in the season, we were giving too many of those free passes to beat teams.”

