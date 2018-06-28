ELDRIDGE — North Scott showed up for its Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Thursday looking to make a statement.
Davenport Assumption got the message.
The league-leading Lancers created a bit of separation at the top of the conference standings with a 2-0, 9-0 sweep that dropped the Knights three games back in the MAC race.
"We prepared all week for this. We knew we had to bring our best, and we did," North Scott shortstop Cayle Webster said. "Pitching, defense, we had to be on top of our game, and it worked for us."
Assumption coach Billy Argo was in no position to dispute the point.
"When you don’t go about things the right way against good teams, you’ve got no chance," Argo said. "North Scott is certainly a good team, and they showed us that about every way imaginable."
Lancers starting pitchers Kyle Denison and Grayson Drezek provided consistency, never allowing the Knights to get any offense going.
Assumption managed more than one baserunner in just five of the 14 innings in the doubleheader and had only two runners reach third base all night.
The first came in the bottom of the third inning when the opener was scoreless.
Brandon Schlichting led off with a double and advanced on a sacrifice by Noah Weiman but was tagged out by catcher Tony Barreca at the plate after attempting to score from third on a fly ball hit by Jayce Levy that Webster ran down in foul territory in left field.
The North Scott senior spun and rifled his throw home to prevent the Knights from taking an early lead.
"You won’t see a better defensive play," Lancers co-coach Travis Ralfs said. "He made a great a great running catch and delivered it right where it needed to be to prevent a run from scoring. It really set a tone."
North Scott followed with additional double plays in the fourth and fifth innings of the opener as Denison worked on a six-hit shutout.
The senior didn’t strike out a single batter but walked just one in a duel with Assumption’s previously unbeaten Nick Gottilla, who struck out eight and scattered four hits over six innings.
Denison earned the win when the Lancers were able to push single runs across in the fourth and sixth innings.
Jake Matthaidess scored the deciding run in the fourth, leading off with a single, advancing on a sacrifice and a bunt single by Denison before scoring on a wild pitch.
Webster drove home an insurance run in the sixth, scoring Austin Helton with a two-out single.
Drezek earned his shutout in the nightcap by holding Assumption (21-9, 9-5 MAC) without a hit until Levy dropped a bloop single into shallow right center with one out in the top of the sixth.
The sophomore struck out nine batters and toiled only when he issued his only two walks in the second inning.
North Scott (20-4, 12-2) made certain he had plenty of offensive support.
Six Lancers contributed two hits apiece, and North Scott scored runs in each of its final four innings.
The Lancers took a 2-0 lead in the third when Helton beat out an infield single, took third on a single by Webster and scored on a groundout by Chase Moseley, which preceded the first of two RBI base hits by Brooks Sunny.
A triple by Helton extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, a margin that grew as North Scott pushed across three runs on three hits in both the fifth and sixth innings.
"We kept working, and we accomplished what we set out to do," Webster said. "This was big for us. It gives us good momentum."
Challenges with Davenport Central, which is two games behind North Scott in the MAC standings, and Davenport West remain on the league schedule for the Lancers.
"It’s still June. There’s a lot of baseball left, but this was one to build on," Ralfs said. "It was a step forward for our program."