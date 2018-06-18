North Scott baseball coach Travis Ralfs did not think Lancers pitcher Grayson Drezek had his best stuff in the second game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Davenport North on Monday.
So it is scary to think what could happen when Drezek does have everything working in his favor.
The sophomore allowed one hit and struck out 13 batters to help the Lancers complete the sweep of the Wildcats with a 5-0 win in Game 2. North Scott won the opener, 8-3, behind some late timely hitting and another great pitching effort from Kyle Denison.
The Lancers (15-3 overall, 8-2 MAC) remain in a first-place tie with Davenport Assumption in the MAC race.
"In the past what Grayson has had is pretty good fastballs and his curve ball is what sets up the fastballsm'' Ralfs said. "But tonight he struck early with his fastball because he was overpowering hitters. He was actually missing a lot so he was not getting ahead in the count (only eight first-pitch strikes) but for him, when he works ahead, he is a really good pitcher."
Drezek caught five of his 13 strikeout victims looking as the Wildcats (7-11, 4-6) never looked comfortable against the right-hander. The only hit North could muster was a fourth-inning single by Nick Stroschein. Drezek did walk two hitters but no Wildcats reached third base during the contest.
"I was fired up for this game and also it was a warm night so I was able to stay loose," Drezek said. "After this week, I worked a little bit more on throwing a two-seam (fastball) trying to jam them on the inside. But (catcher) Tony Barreca did a great job of framing and my teammates kept me up the whole game and got some big hits."
Davenport North coach Cory Wachal said Drezek's location was something his team could not overcome.
"He was painting the corners of the plate," Wachal said. "The umpire was calling it so if he is going to call it, (Drezek) might as well stay there and that's what he did. We just could never get settled in against him and when he is throwing like that, it is difficult to beat him."
Drezek got all the offense he needed in the fourth inning when the Lancers put up four runs. Keaton Reese and Brooks Sunny each had RBI singles and Cayle Webster drove home two more with a base hit to left-centerfield. Austin Helton had a sacrifice fly later in the game for the visitors to complete the scoring.
"When those guys got me those runs, it just took off the pressure," Drezek said.
The first game saw a pitcher's duel between North's Jared Beck and the Lancers' Kyle Denison. Both pitchers only allowed a pair of runs each into the seventh inning before North Scott broke free with six runs in the seventh inning. Webster landed the big blow with a bases-loaded single with one out to drive home two runs to make it 4-2. It also knocked Beck from the contest.
Chase Moseley's triple later chased home two more runs to up the lead to 6-2 and Sunny and Jake Matthaidess added RBI hits to give the visitors the comfortable 8-2 edge. Matthaidesss got the win in relief of Denison.
Nate Williams and Adam Borcher had RBI hits for the Wildcats in Game 1.
The Lancers still have to face Davenport West and Davenport Assumption but the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A seems to be finding its groove during this recent run of play.
"Our top four pitchers right now are really throwing well and we are getting timely hitting," Ralfs said. "So we just have to keep taking it one game at a time."