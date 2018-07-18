ELDRIDGE — For nine seniors on North Scott's baseball team, they've seen this movie before.
Facing Davenport West in the postseason, on their home field with the bleachers full, only to eventually leave with their hearts broken.
When the pairings came out and Wednesday night's substate final between the two Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals was cemented three days ago, those nine seniors were ready.
"Beat them," catcher Tony Berreca said.
They did just that.
Ignited by Kyle Denison's complete game, a clutch hit by Barreca and timely defense courtesy of Brooks Sunny, the Lancers finally got past the Falcons 3-2 at Lancer Stadium to claim their spot at the state tournament in Des Moines for the first time in three years.
North Scott (28-10) will be walking into Principal Park for the fourth time in school history. The Lancers will find out their opponent for the quarterfinals today when the bracket will be released.
"It feels great, we're so happy," Lancers co-head coach Brad Ward said. "Our seniors have battled so hard against them."
Denison tossed a masterpiece for six innings, allowing just two hits to pair with five strikeouts while sitting down 10 of the first 12 hitters he faced.
It was the first postseason game of the right-hander's career.
"Couldn't get to sleep (last night), I was very nervous coming in," Denison said. "Teammates made great plays for me and made it easier."
West (19-14) made him work in the seventh.
Back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs. An RBI groundout by Ryan McKown and a sacrifice fly by Noah McCreary suddenly turned a 3-0 lead into a 3-2 game with the tying run 90 feet away.
Denison induced a groundout to senior shortstop Cayle Webster to send North Scott into euphoria.
"I wish that seventh inning wouldn't have been as nerve wracking as it should've been," Denison said. "Defense made a couple good plays and I had a couple good pitches to get them off balance."
Sunny and Barreca put their fingerprints on the game early.
Using a similar approach against Falcons starter and Iowa recruit Clayton Nettleton as they did in their regular season contest, Barreca laced a 2-run single just pass Trevor Burkhart in the second.
"It's just being patient," Barreca, a Georgetown signee said. "We know Nettleton throws a lot of pitches, when he gives you that one you want, swing away."
Sunny scored the insurance run in the third and turned a 5-3 double play in the fifth after committing an error that put two runners on base.
It was the second double play turned by the Lancers, while West struggled with four errors and one each in the first three innings.
"It's a huge confidence booster," said Sunny, draping the state qualifier banner around his back like a cape. 'I needed to flush it, make the next play and that's what I did."
The Falcons manufactured four hits and left with a bitter taste in their mouth. They are replacing both pitchers and six of their nine hitters in the lineup.
"They played a little bit tight," West head coach Scott Beatty said. "(We're) excited for what we have coming back. We want to be able to maintain."
When North Scott lost four in a row — including a sweep of Davenport Central and a loss to top-ranked Johnston — it humbled them.
The Lancers have won seven of their last nine games since then.
"We were winning three of them in the last inning," Ward said. "We told the kids 'You got to be working until the very end and good things will happen for you.'"
Now, they go into Des Moines with a favorable draw. Third-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie and fourth-ranked Iowa City West were upset in their substate finals.
The Lancers also have a fair dosage of confidence.
"We were picked towards the bottom of the MAC and we're on top," Barreca said. "There's a possibility for us to do anything."