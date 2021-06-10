Lancers, Knights break out the bats, split two

Davenport Assumption and North Scott didn’t get everything they wanted Thursday as they split a Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.
But, both walked away with a greater understanding of what it’s like to compete against a high-level opponent.
After the Knights rallied from a three-run deficit late in the opener, the Lancers used a Ryan Campbell home run in the seventh inning to play their way to an 8-5 victory.
In the nightcap, Assumption responded with eight runs in the first two innings on its way an 11-5 victory that handed North Scott its first conference loss in six games.
"No matter what, you have to keep playing," Knights infielder Max Stein said. "We got down in the first game, but we came back and then in the second game, we started fast and got it done. We never quit playing."
Neither team did in a doubleheader which saw North Scott and Assumption combine for 44 hits, displaying the kind of fight that led to just five 1-2-3 half-innings in the 27 opportunities during the twin bill at Assumption.
"You know when you’re going up against coach (Greg) Thissen’s team and Assumption that you’re going up against good players who really compete," Lancers coach Travis Ralfs said. "This is the type of competition that will make us better."
The Knights forced North Scott to earn its win in the opener.
A two-run single by Sam Skarich in a three-run third inning gave the Lancers a lead that reached 5-2 following an RBI single by Alex Dickman in the top of the sixth.
Assumption tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, which opened with a double by Alex Good and ended with two runs crossing following an infield single by Stein.
Campbell broke the tie in the top half of the seventh, crushing a two-out home run over the fence in right to give North Scott a lead which grew to 8-5 following a two-run single by Dickman.
"Our approach at the plate has been good for the most part and we’ve been getting timely hits," Ralfs said. "When Assumption came back in the opener, our guys stepped up."
The Knights responded by pouncing in the opening innings of the second game.
Stein hat a two-run single and Good followed with a sacrifice fly to give Assumption a 3-0 lead after one inning, a margin that grew to 8-0 with a five-run second inning that included run-scoring singles by Roderick Tanamor, Good and Ayden Weiman as well as a sacrifice fly by Stein.
"We responded in the second game in a good way," Thissen said. "We did a decent job of getting back into the first game, but they had some big hits. In the second game, we came out ready."
North Scott (7-4, 5-1 MAC) didn’t go quietly, cutting the Knights’ lead in half in a third inning that included a two-run double by Campbell and a run-scoring single by Max Solis.
The Knights (9-7, 4-2) continued to tack on additional runs, scoring on an infield single by Stein in the third, a bases-loaded walk to Jay Costello in the fourth and an RBI infield single by Weiman in the fifth.
"We kept at it, which is how you have to play this game," Stein said.