Lancers, Knights break out the bats, split two

Davenport Assumption and North Scott didn’t get everything they wanted Thursday as they split a Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.

But, both walked away with a greater understanding of what it’s like to compete against a high-level opponent.

After the Knights rallied from a three-run deficit late in the opener, the Lancers used a Ryan Campbell home run in the seventh inning to play their way to an 8-5 victory.

In the nightcap, Assumption responded with eight runs in the first two innings on its way an 11-5 victory that handed North Scott its first conference loss in six games.

"No matter what, you have to keep playing," Knights infielder Max Stein said. "We got down in the first game, but we came back and then in the second game, we started fast and got it done. We never quit playing."

Neither team did in a doubleheader which saw North Scott and Assumption combine for 44 hits, displaying the kind of fight that led to just five 1-2-3 half-innings in the 27 opportunities during the twin bill at Assumption.