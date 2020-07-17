Lancers, Matthaidess hold off Wildcats

ELDRIDGE — Watching his team draw three straight walks to open the seventh inning in a two-run baseball game, Davenport North coach Cory Wachal felt the Wildcats were positioned for a comeback.
Jake Matthaidess had other ideas.
After walking the first three batters he faced, the North Scott senior struck out the second, third and fourth hitters in the North lineup Friday to allow the Lancers to hold on for a 3-1 victory over North in an Iowa Class 4A substate opening-round matchup at Lancer Stadium.
"That’s what seniors do. Matthaidess stepped up and got the outs he needed to give them a chance to play another day," Wachal said.
"I’m proud of my guys. Down two runs in the seventh, it would have been easy to call it a night. They didn’t quit. They battled to the end and I’m happy with their effort."
The Wildcats had already rallied once, erasing the 1-0 lead the Lancers had taken in the bottom of the third with a run in the fifth before North Scott collected its game-deciding runs in the bottom of the sixth.
North starting pitcher Blake Gaskey had limited the Lancers to a pair of singles through five innings before Graysen Drezek drove a single to left with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Pinch hitter Noah Young then positioned North Scott for the win. The freshman clubbed a double to left, moving courtesy runner Quentin Allison to third and sending North to the bullpen.
Griffen Leibold, a left-hander who had beaten the Lancers during the regular season, came on in relief, but a wild pitch brought Allison home with the go-ahead run.
That also moved Parker Ruth, back in the lineup following Young’s pinch hit, to third, from where he scored on a balk which gave North Scott a two-run cushion.
"We kept grinding and in games like this, that’s what you have to do," Drezek said. "We didn’t play our best game, but we stuck with it, one pitch, one play at a time and in the end we were able to get the runs we needed."
Lancers co-coach Travis Ralfs noticed that his team seemed jittery long before the first pitch was thrown.
"We got to the park early and we seemed a little tense at the start," Ralfs said. "It was a little ragged at times, but it’s tournament time and sometimes, that happens in a first game. I felt like the guys kept themselves in it, though, kept competing."
The Wildcats (7-8) were unable to capitalize on three errors by North Scott in the game’s first two innings and ultimately stranded nine runners on base, including five in scoring position.
That allowed the Lancers (16-9) to take a 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Luke Haedt that scored Layne Hamann, who singled to start the inning. He moved around the diamond on a pair of errors by North before Hamann put North Scott on the board with a drive to center.
North tied the game in the fifth when Trevor Collins doubled to the gap in left-center and scored on errant throw to third by Drezek following a bunt by Nolan Mosier.
The error was one of few mistakes made by Drezek, who struck out five batters and allowed two hits over six innings to move to 5-1 on the season.
With the win, North Scott travels to Pleasant Valley, a 3-2 winner over Burlington, for a substate semifinal game on Monday.
"We get another game and that’s what this time of year is about," Drezek said.
