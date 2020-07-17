Lancers, Matthaidess hold off Wildcats

Griffen Leibold, a left-hander who had beaten the Lancers during the regular season, came on in relief, but a wild pitch brought Allison home with the go-ahead run.

That also moved Parker Ruth, back in the lineup following Young’s pinch hit, to third, from where he scored on a balk which gave North Scott a two-run cushion.

"We kept grinding and in games like this, that’s what you have to do," Drezek said. "We didn’t play our best game, but we stuck with it, one pitch, one play at a time and in the end we were able to get the runs we needed."

Lancers co-coach Travis Ralfs noticed that his team seemed jittery long before the first pitch was thrown.

"We got to the park early and we seemed a little tense at the start," Ralfs said. "It was a little ragged at times, but it’s tournament time and sometimes, that happens in a first game. I felt like the guys kept themselves in it, though, kept competing."

The Wildcats (7-8) were unable to capitalize on three errors by North Scott in the game’s first two innings and ultimately stranded nine runners on base, including five in scoring position.