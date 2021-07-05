Lancers recover from blowout loss with lopsided win

After North Scott’s Cody Sunny got a leadoff single, Muscatine starter Josh Dieckman lost his control and hit the next three batters, bringing home a run. Alex Dickman had an RBI single, and Sam Skarich’s two-RBI triple made it 6-0.

That would be all Skarich, who started the second game on the mound, would need. He threw four shutout innings to improve to 4-0 on the season, striking out five batters.

“After the first game, we had a talk out in right, just the players,” Skarich said. “We knew that we had to come back and play better the second game. It started with pitching on the mound and then our bats finally came alive.

"I think that was a big confidence booster for me on the mound knowing that there were some runs behind me and I could just relax a little bit.”

North Scott added nine more runs in the fourth inning, and the game came to an end when Skarich’s two-run home run to left gave the Lancers a 15-0 lead. Skarich went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in the nightcap.

“The home run was cool, but all the guys hit great,” Skarich said.

Dickman went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Lancers. Sunny, Noah Young, Ryan Campbell and Adam Allen had two hits apiece as well.