Lancers recover from blowout loss with lopsided win

ELDRIDGE — The Lancers had hit their lowest point.
With its 10-0 loss to visiting Muscatine in five innings in the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader, the North Scott baseball team that had won 20 of its first 26 games this season dropped its fourth straight contest.
But the Lancers turned things around in the nightcap, defeating the Muskies 15-0 in four innings to earn a split of the MAC twinbill.
“That was our fourth loss in a row, and quite honestly that was probably what this team needed,” North Scott co-head coach Travis Ralfs said. “We told them in-between games, ‘This is where we’re at. We’re rock bottom right now. How are we going to respond?’ We put the conversation onto the seniors and the leaders of this team, and they took care of it out there and came back in the second game and did what we know that they can do.”
After getting just four hits in the opener, North Scott (21-10, 11-5 MAC) swatted 14 base hits in the second game.
“We’ve been struggling at the plate,” Ralfs said. “We had been doing such a good job. Heck, we were third or fourth in the state in hitting there for a while. We just hit the mid-season funk. Hopefully we can get back on track after this.”
The Lancers scored six runs in the second inning, their first runs of the night after being blanked in the opener.
After North Scott’s Cody Sunny got a leadoff single, Muscatine starter Josh Dieckman lost his control and hit the next three batters, bringing home a run. Alex Dickman had an RBI single, and Sam Skarich’s two-RBI triple made it 6-0.
That would be all Skarich, who started the second game on the mound, would need. He threw four shutout innings to improve to 4-0 on the season, striking out five batters.
“After the first game, we had a talk out in right, just the players,” Skarich said. “We knew that we had to come back and play better the second game. It started with pitching on the mound and then our bats finally came alive.
"I think that was a big confidence booster for me on the mound knowing that there were some runs behind me and I could just relax a little bit.”
North Scott added nine more runs in the fourth inning, and the game came to an end when Skarich’s two-run home run to left gave the Lancers a 15-0 lead. Skarich went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in the nightcap.
“The home run was cool, but all the guys hit great,” Skarich said.
Dickman went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Lancers. Sunny, Noah Young, Ryan Campbell and Adam Allen had two hits apiece as well.
Muscatine (20-11, 9-7 MAC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the opening game of the doubleheader. Dawson Toborg had an RBI single, and Miles Melendez drove in two runs with his single. The Muskies drove in four more runs in the third inning, and added three in the fifth.
Toborg started on the mound for the Muskies and scattered four hits over five frames. He struck out four batters and walked two as he improved to 4-1 on the season.
Douglas Custis went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Muscatine. Toborg and Diego Rangel both had a pair of hits and an RBI.
“When we come ready to play, we’re a pretty good team,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “We’ve come a long ways from a couple years ago when I started. We came ready to play, and that was good to see. I wish that would have sustained, but it didn’t. It was a little Jekyll and Hyde there.”
The North Scott squad that showed up in the second game of the doubleheader played like a completely different team. And the Lancers actually looked like a different team, too, as they changed out of special jerseys made to honor troops and went back to their home gray uniforms.
“With the veterans deal, there was a mess up,” Ralfs said. “They were supposed to be a really light jersey, like a dri-fit, and they ended up being cotton. They were super hot and super sweaty, so we just said we weren’t wearing those both games. So we got rid of those.”
The Lancers had not had good luck wearing anything other than their regular uniforms recently, and it showed on Monday.
“We have not played well in different jerseys for special nights,” Skarich said. “I don’t know why. It’s just something weird. I think we’re 0-3 in the last two years in special jerseys.”
But back in their normal home grays, the Lancers snapped their losing streak in dominating fashion.
“The boys responded really well,” Ralfs said. “I actually thanked Grant. I said, ‘Hey, I think you might have just woke up a sleeping dog.’ We know we can do that. That’s what we’ve been striving for all year. Hopefully we can continue this the rest of the year and into districts.”