Lancers’ Ruth in middle of all big plays in win

Before Ruth’s home run to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth, he made a huge catch in left centerfield to keep West from a prime scoring chance in the top of the sixth.

Falcons catcher Dom DeLaPaz drilled a high fly ball to deep left-centerfield to lead off the sixth inning. Ruth and his leftfielder Kaden Kelley were both sprinting and converging on the ball near the fence. Almost at a dead sprint, Ruth reached out to snag the ball right in front of the fence while also avoiding Kelley and crashing into the fence.

It prevented, at worst, a triple and possibly an inside-the-park home run for the Falcons.

“I kind of called off (Kelley) at the last second,” Ruth said of the sequence. “He did get out of the way but he kind of scared me a little bit. In my head, I just had to run as hard as I could to get that ball. In the heat of the moment, I just told myself to call him off and try and make the play.”

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Ruth drilled the first pitch he saw from West starting pitcher Justin Saskowski over the leftfield wall. Ruth seemed to know he got it as well, gesturing toward his own dugout with celebrating hand signals after making contact.