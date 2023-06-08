ELDRIDGE — Coming to the plate with a chance to be the second-game hero, North Scott senior Ian Dittmer was thinking big.

"When I was on deck, I was thinking it was every kid's dream to hit a walk-off grand slam," he said. "I went up thinking that's what I wanted to do."

Coming up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Dittmer fulfilled his own personal dream.

Launching a moon shot over the center field fence, his game-ending slam gave the Lancers an 11-9 win and a split of Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader with Davenport North.

North had scored three times in its half of the seventh to go up by two, but walks to Noah Young, Drew Sacia and Reed Mulligan set the stage for Dittmer's game-ending heroics.

"I went up there, and I did it," said Dittmer, who went 2-for-4 with five RBIs. "It felt good right off the bat. This was great for our team; we needed to get at least one win."

In Thursday's opener at North Scott's diamond, the Wildcats used a solid pitching performance from junior Maddux Chapman to score a 5-3 win over the Lancers. He tossed a two-hitter and allowed two earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

"Both of our starting pitchers did a heckuva job pounding the strike zone," North coach Colin Carstens said of both Chapman and second-game starter Nate Cheesman. "Every team in the MAC gives you it's best shot. We just need to continue to improve as a team."

Had the Wildcats swept Thursday's doubleheader, they would have moved into a tie for second place in the league with Assumption after the Knights (8-8, 6-2) split their twinbill with Davenport West.

Instead, the split keeps both North (8-12) and North Scott (12-7) as they were entering Thursday. Both teams are 5-3 and remain tied for third place with the first half of the league schedule nearly complete

"We had very high confidence that we were going to win," Chapman said of the nightcap. "Winning the first game got our confidence higher. We didn't battle back as hard as we could have, but this is something to build on."

North looked primed for a sweep as it went up 1-0 in the first inning of the nightcap when Brandon Bea (2-for-3, two runs) drew a lead-off walk and eventually scored on a Noelan Slyter sacrifice fly.

After a Sacia solo homer brought the Lancers even in their half of the first, the Wildcats erupted for five runs against Dittmer. Grant Wiese (2-for-3) led off with a triple, then Wyatt Weipert belted a two-run, tie-breaking home run.

An RBI single by Bea and Bryce Pauly's two-run homer capped the uprising. After that, Dittmer barred the door, holding North scoreless until the top of the seventh.

"I was pretty frustrated after the second inning," said Dittmer, "but I realized I had the guys behind me. I just had to do my thing, and they did theirs."

North Scott gradually chipped away at the deficit with runs in the second, third and fourth innings. In the last of the sixth, Dittmer hit the first of his two home runs, and Cash Bowe dropped a two-run double on the right-field line to put the hosts up 7-6.

"I was running as hard as I could. Good thing my teammates (Kye Smith and Trevor Kilburg) were in scoring position," Bowe said. "We hit some adversity early, but we stayed together and kept our energy up."

The Wildcats regained the lead at 9-7 with a three-run seventh, but missed scoring opportunities in the middle innings ultimately came back to haunt North.

"North Scott is a good baseball team, well-coached," said Carstens. "They chipped away at our lead inning by inning, and we didn't take advantage of guys in scoring position with less than two outs."

In the first game, North struck quickly on a two-run homer by Styler in the top of the first inning. North Scott quickly responded in its half of the first on an RBI groundout by Sacia. An inning later, Kilburg's RBI groundout scored Brock Lynch to tie the game.

The Wildcats re-took the lead and kept it with a three-run outburst in the fifth inning, the key blow being Denison Franklin's two-run double. Wiese added an RBI single for a key insurance run.

"We definitely battled back in the second game, and all credit to the boys," said North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs, whose club got within two in the opener on Young's fifth-inning solo homer, but got no closer.

"The internal drive was high in the second game. We struggled a bit at the plate, but we made the adjustments we needed in the second game."