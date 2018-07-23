North Scott senior Brooks Sunny was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's baseball player of the year Monday.
Sunny led the conference with a .480 batting average. He ripped 14 doubles and drove in a team-high 43 runs for the Lancers, who won the league title and qualified for this week's Class 4A state tournament. Sunny also was 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA in 37 1/3 innings on the mound.
Teammate Tony Barreca (catcher) and Graysen Drezek (pitcher) joined Sunny on the first team for the Lancers. Barreca is second in the MAC with a .464 average, and Drezek is 6-0 with a 1.78 ERA.
Davenport Central had three first-team selections as well in pitcher Caleb Evans, outfielder Brendan Gogulich and Will Kranz at utility.
Davenport West and Pleasant Valley each had two players on the first team. West was represented by Clayton Nettleton and Trevor Burkhart, while Evan Crawford and Carter Hoskins were first-team choices for PV.
Bettendorf's Carter Bell, Clinton's Jared Simpson, Assumption's Jayce Levy and Davenport North's Jared Beck were chosen to the first team.
North Scott's co-coaches Travis Ralfs and Brad Ward, along with Central's Chris Cartee, were selected as the coaches of the year.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Caleb Evans, jr., Davenport Central; Graysen Drezek, so., North Scott; Clayton Nettleton, sr., Davenport West
Catcher -- Tony Barreca, sr., North Scott
First base -- Evan Crawford, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second base -- Carter Bell, jr., Bettendorf
Shortstop -- Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West
Third base -- Brooks Sunny, sr., North Scott
Outfield -- Brendan Gogulich, sr., Davenport Central; Jared Simpson, sr., Clinton; Carter Hoskins, jr., Pleasant Valley; Jayce Levy, sr., Assumption
Utility -- Will Kranz, jr., Davenport Central; Jared Beck, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Pitchers -- Kyle Denison, sr., North Scott; Julien Broderson, jr., Assumption; Kyle Stoddard, sr., Pleasant Valley
Catcher -- Seth Adrian, so., Assumption; Matt Swamberger, jr., Clinton
First base -- Danny Topping, sr., Burlington
Second base -- Adin DeLaRosa, jr., Davenport Central
Shortstop -- Cayle Webster, sr., North Scott
Third base -- Connor Bedell, sr., Davenport Central
Outfield -- Gavyn Ashley, sr., Muscatine; Jake Matthaidess, so., North Scott; Chase Moseley, jr., North Scott; Kyle McDermott, jr., Pleasant Valley
Utility -- Brennan Lemke, sr., Clinton; Nick Gottilla, jr., Assumption; Jack Young, so., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Daniel Powers, sr.; Donaven Juarez, sr.; Ryan Wohlers, sr.
Bettendorf -- Luke Soko, sr.; Kyle Huesmann, sr.; Trevor Feller, jr.
Burlington -- Ethan Zaiser, sr.; Mason Leinbach, sr.; Everett Willson, sr.
Clinton -- Dante Brunson, jr.; Parker Mangelsen, jr.; Ricky Clay, sr.
Davenport Central -- Eddie VanCamp, sr.; Spencer Darland, jr.; Josh Hann, jr.
Davenport North -- Rudy Juarez, sr.; Adam Borcher, sr.; Donovan Weaver, so.
Davenport West -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, so.; Kyle Oberbroeckling, sr.; Ryan McKown, so.
Muscatine -- Vincent Benevente, jr.; Drew Logel, jr.; Joe Morrison, sr.
North Scott -- Eric Dobbe, sr.; Austin Helton, sr.; Trevor Lynch, jr.
Pleasant Valley -- Ely Adams, jr.; Peyton Lindmark, jr.; Max Slavens, jr.
Player of year: Brooks Sunny (North Scott)
Coaches of year: Travis Ralfs/Brad Ward (North Scott); Chris Cartee (Central)