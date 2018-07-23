Try 1 month for 99¢
070218-qct-MAC-Baseball-006
Buy Now

North Scott's Brooks Sunny makes the play at first in the fourth inning against Davenport Central earlier this month during a MAC baseball doubleheader held at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Sunny was named the league's player of the year Monday.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

North Scott senior Brooks Sunny was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's baseball player of the year Monday.

Sunny led the conference with a .480 batting average. He ripped 14 doubles and drove in a team-high 43 runs for the Lancers, who won the league title and qualified for this week's Class 4A state tournament. Sunny also was 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA in 37 1/3 innings on the mound.

Teammate Tony Barreca (catcher) and Graysen Drezek (pitcher) joined Sunny on the first team for the Lancers. Barreca is second in the MAC with a .464 average, and Drezek is 6-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

Davenport Central had three first-team selections as well in pitcher Caleb Evans, outfielder Brendan Gogulich and Will Kranz at utility.

Davenport West and Pleasant Valley each had two players on the first team. West was represented by Clayton Nettleton and Trevor Burkhart, while Evan Crawford and Carter Hoskins were first-team choices for PV.

Bettendorf's Carter Bell, Clinton's Jared Simpson, Assumption's Jayce Levy and Davenport North's Jared Beck were chosen to the first team.

North Scott's co-coaches Travis Ralfs and Brad Ward, along with Central's Chris Cartee, were selected as the coaches of the year.

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Caleb Evans, jr., Davenport Central; Graysen Drezek, so., North Scott; Clayton Nettleton, sr., Davenport West

Catcher -- Tony Barreca, sr., North Scott

First base -- Evan Crawford, sr., Pleasant Valley

Second base -- Carter Bell, jr., Bettendorf

Shortstop -- Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West

Third base -- Brooks Sunny, sr., North Scott

Outfield -- Brendan Gogulich, sr., Davenport Central; Jared Simpson, sr., Clinton; Carter Hoskins, jr., Pleasant Valley; Jayce Levy, sr., Assumption

Utility -- Will Kranz, jr., Davenport Central; Jared Beck, sr., Davenport North

Second team

Pitchers -- Kyle Denison, sr., North Scott; Julien Broderson, jr., Assumption; Kyle Stoddard, sr., Pleasant Valley

Catcher -- Seth Adrian, so., Assumption; Matt Swamberger, jr., Clinton

First base -- Danny Topping, sr., Burlington

Second base -- Adin DeLaRosa, jr., Davenport Central

Shortstop -- Cayle Webster, sr., North Scott

Third base -- Connor Bedell, sr., Davenport Central

Outfield -- Gavyn Ashley, sr., Muscatine; Jake Matthaidess, so., North Scott; Chase Moseley, jr., North Scott; Kyle McDermott, jr., Pleasant Valley

Utility -- Brennan Lemke, sr., Clinton; Nick Gottilla, jr., Assumption; Jack Young, so., Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Daniel Powers, sr.; Donaven Juarez, sr.; Ryan Wohlers, sr.

Bettendorf -- Luke Soko, sr.; Kyle Huesmann, sr.; Trevor Feller, jr.

Burlington -- Ethan Zaiser, sr.; Mason Leinbach, sr.; Everett Willson, sr.

Clinton -- Dante Brunson, jr.; Parker Mangelsen, jr.;  Ricky Clay, sr.

Davenport Central -- Eddie VanCamp, sr.; Spencer Darland, jr.; Josh Hann, jr.

Davenport North -- Rudy Juarez, sr.; Adam Borcher, sr.; Donovan Weaver, so.

Davenport West -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, so.; Kyle Oberbroeckling, sr.; Ryan McKown, so.

Muscatine -- Vincent Benevente, jr.; Drew Logel, jr.; Joe Morrison, sr.

North Scott -- Eric Dobbe, sr.; Austin Helton, sr.; Trevor Lynch, jr.

Pleasant Valley -- Ely Adams, jr.; Peyton Lindmark, jr.; Max Slavens, jr.

Player of year: Brooks Sunny (North Scott)

Coaches of year: Travis Ralfs/Brad Ward (North Scott); Chris Cartee (Central)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.