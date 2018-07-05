ELDRIDGE, Iowa — It has been a week of misfortune on the diamond and tragedy off it for North Scott's baseball program.
The Lancers stumbled twice in extra innings Monday at Davenport Central in heartbreaking fashion, were 10-runned on Tuesday's senior night by Cedar Rapids Jefferson and lost their starting first baseman to injury.
Then off the field, North Scott's community is grieving the death of 14-year-old Jacob Fenn, a baseball player who passed away this week in a utility task vehicle crash.
North Scott was in need of some positive vibes.
The Class 4A sixth-ranked Lancers regrouped from several days of adversity with a 7-6 and 7-3 sweep of Davenport West on Thursday night to clinch the program's third Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
"It sure is special," catcher Tony Barreca said. "It is insane, such a good memory we're going to carry throughout the entirety of our lives."
With Davenport North's split against Davenport Central, North Scott (23-8, 14-4) finished a game ahead of Central and Assumption in the standings.
It was North Scott's first league title since 2012.
"It shows a lot of heart from our kids," North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said, "to flush what happened this week. They stuck to the plan, had great at-bats in that first game against a great pitcher.
"We're very proud of how the boys competed tonight."
North Scott made West ace and Iowa signee Clayton Nettleton work on a humid night. Nettleton needed 52 pitches to get through the first two innings.
Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, the Lancers erupted for five runs in the inning to seize control. Chase Moseley delivered the big blow, a bases-clearing triple in what was Nettleton's final hitter of the night.
"I knew that pitch was mine," Moseley said. "It was a fastball, middle in. I turned on it and started running."
Ward said the plan was to make Nettleton get deep into counts. Nettleton struck out nine, but had a three-ball count on eight hitters he faced.
"The goal was to ride him until we tired him out," Barreca said. "We kept consistent contact on the ball the entire game. As soon as we broke it open and he was out of the game, we knew we had it."
North Scott carried that momentum into the nightcap.
The Lancers jumped on Kyle Oberbroeckling for five runs in the opening inning and two more in the second to grab a 7-0 lead.
Brooks Sunny had a two-run single in the opening frame, one in which North Scott sent 10 hitters to the plate.
"The start of Game 2 was all from the energy we had at the end of Game 1," Barreca said.
The run support was more than enough for North Scott's Greysen Drezek and Jake Matthaidess.
Drezek worked into the seventh inning of the opener. Matthaidess closed the first game, and then pitched six-plus innings to get the win in Game 2.
Matthaidess pitched in four games this week, including three in relief.
"Those two were unbelievable," Ward said. "They've worked really hard this year and put in a lot of innings they're not used to. They've been put in a lot of situations and roles maybe they're not used to."
West, meanwhile, was projected to finish near the top of the league in May. The Falcons (15-14, 8-10) concluded sixth.
It has been a season marred by inconsistency for Scott Beatty's team.
"We're not playing good, fundamental baseball," he said. "We're in our head a lot, we're overthinking the game and our approach is tight. We've got to relax ourselves.
"We've got good talent, but we're only seeing it in bits and pieces. We've got to put a complete game together."
Trevor Burkhart had three hits in the nightcap for the Falcons.