Lara, Young lead young Spartans back to state

Young has also tweaked his mechanics somewhat, now exclusively pitching out of the stretch. It was something Young decided to do on his own, and the coaching staff didn't raise any objections.

"It just felt more comfortable," Young said. "It allows me to mess with some timing a little bit more out of the stretch, and earlier on I was struggling finding location, finding the strike zone out of the windup so I just went to the stretch and I was finding it a lot more and stuck with it.”

The work is paying off, as Young is averaging just over seven strikeouts per game compared to averaging about 5.8 strikeouts per outing as a junior. He's also sporting a 1.62 ERA heading into Wednesday's game.

Young and Minnesota commit Seth Clausen have given the Spartans a great 1-2 punch on the mound, something PV hopes can carry it deep into the tournament.

"It definitely adds confidence, knowing we have a big guy like Seth who can have our back whenever we need it," Young said. "On top of Seth, with guys like Barrett Lindmark, up and down we have very solid pitchers. I know if I go out there and I'm not pitching my best, we can always fall back on Seth or Barrett. Just having those two or three guys that can perform on any given day is huge."