Late errors cost Sabers return trip to state

DEWITT — The game sped up on one play for Central DeWitt on Wednesday night.
That one play decided the Sabers' fate in a 5-4 loss to Marion in a Class 3A substate final at Central DeWitt High School, sending the Indians back to state for the second straight year and preventing Central DeWitt from trying to build on a runner-up finish from a year ago.
With one out and a runner on in the seventh inning of a 4-4 game, Marion designated hitter Jaqson Tejada hit a comebacker to pitcher Noah Thein. Looking to start a double play, Thein threw the ball to second, but airmailed it into center field.
With the lead runner heading to third, center fielder Alex McAleer threw the ball to third instead of second, then third baseman John McConohy threw the ball away trying to get Tejada out at second, allowing Jake Trca to score the go-ahead run.
"I think we just got ahead of ourselves," McAleer said. "Bad throws, getting a little ahead of ourselves out there. We needed to let the moment come to us. We needed to make those throws, but stuff happens."
Those two errors were part of a four-error night for the Sabers (17-6), who also walked five and hit one batter, something Central DeWitt baseball hasn't been known for in recent years.
"It's obviously something we work on, we pride ourselves on defense and pitching," Central DeWitt head coach Shane Sikkema said. "Communication is a key in baseball. ... We talk about making the extra throw, hitting our cutoffs, getting the first out, not worrying about getting the second out of the double play ... they didn't execute it very well tonight."
The Sabers had one last chance to extend the game after McConohy worked a two-out walk to bring McAleer up to the plate. But Owen Puck struck out McAleer to end the game and send the Indians back to state for the second straight year.
"I felt that (play in the seventh) kind of sealed the door," Tejada said. "I trust Owen on the mound and I knew he was going to do the job."
With McAleer unable to pitch after beating Center Point-Urbana Monday, the Sabers turned to junior Boomer Johnson. He didn't allow a hit in the first inning, giving the Sabers the opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom half.
McAleer hit a one-out double, then moved to third on a single from Tucker Kinney, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Johnson.
Marion struck back in the second with an RBI double from Kaden Frommelt and a safety squeeze bunt from Lucas Unsen to take a 2-1 lead. The Indians added to that in the third on an RBI single from Tejada.
"We got settled in a little too much," McAleer said. "We came out, thought we had the game in the bag in the second inning. We just needed to come out, play like it was 0-0 the entire game. It's a different feeling."
Central DeWitt cut into the lead in the fourth, Kinney scoring from third on a two-out error from Marion to make the score 3-2.
Marion got the lead right back in the top of the fifth with another RBI single from Tejada, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs on the night.
The Sabers battled back in the bottom of the frame, getting two-out RBI singles from McAleer and Kinney to tie the game and seemingly give Central DeWitt the momentum.
"The momentum shifted but anything can happen," Kinney said. "We had every opportunity to win the game, that's for sure. Things in the end didn't go our way."
Marion (10-10) started the season 0-4 and was 1-7 entering July. Since then the Indians are 9-3 and feel confident heading back to Des Moines for the second straight year and fifth overall.
"We finally settled in on a lineup. We knew we had some talented young guys and those young guys all of a sudden got some confidence," Marion head coach Steve Fish said. "When those pairings came out, I said we still had our goals, we just had to do it backwards. ... It's baseball and they're high school kids and the pressure wasn't on them at all."
Kinney and McAleer, two of the three seniors on the field Wednesday with Luke Anderson unavailable, combined to go 5-for-7 with 2 RBIs and have been part of a class that went 111-37 over the past four years.
It doesn't make the loss any more bearable.
"I'm just lucky I have every opportunity to play sports," Kinney said. "We waited all that time for a baseball season, we finally got it and didn't really make the most of it I say. But that's how it goes."
