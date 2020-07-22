Late errors cost Sabers return trip to state

Marion got the lead right back in the top of the fifth with another RBI single from Tejada, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs on the night.

The Sabers battled back in the bottom of the frame, getting two-out RBI singles from McAleer and Kinney to tie the game and seemingly give Central DeWitt the momentum.

"The momentum shifted but anything can happen," Kinney said. "We had every opportunity to win the game, that's for sure. Things in the end didn't go our way."

Marion (10-10) started the season 0-4 and was 1-7 entering July. Since then the Indians are 9-3 and feel confident heading back to Des Moines for the second straight year and fifth overall.

"We finally settled in on a lineup. We knew we had some talented young guys and those young guys all of a sudden got some confidence," Marion head coach Steve Fish said. "When those pairings came out, I said we still had our goals, we just had to do it backwards. ... It's baseball and they're high school kids and the pressure wasn't on them at all."

Kinney and McAleer, two of the three seniors on the field Wednesday with Luke Anderson unavailable, combined to go 5-for-7 with 2 RBIs and have been part of a class that went 111-37 over the past four years.

It doesn't make the loss any more bearable.

"I'm just lucky I have every opportunity to play sports," Kinney said. "We waited all that time for a baseball season, we finally got it and didn't really make the most of it I say. But that's how it goes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.