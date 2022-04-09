Leafs back on track after sweeping Alleman

GENESEO — Technically, the Geneseo baseball team was the visiting squad for Saturday's Western Big 6 doubleheader against Alleman.

Due to field conditions, the teams' conference twinbill had to be moved from the Alleman Athletic Complex to the Maple Leafs' home diamond at Richmond Hill Park, with the Pioneers still serving as the home squad.

But for the Maple Leafs, the comforts of home turned out to be what the doctor ordered after a rough week that saw them drop three straight games prior to Saturday.

Geneseo used early-inning offensive outbursts and strong pitching to sweep the Pioneers at Stone Field. After taking the opener 13-1, the Leafs held Alleman to just one hit as they took the nightcap 6-0.

"These games helped us get our morale back up, big time," said Geneseo junior center fielder Jaden Weinzierl, who went 4-for-6 with five runs scored and three RBIs to help his 7-3 club improve to 3-1 in Western Big 6 play.

Of Geneseo being the visiting team on its home diamond, Weinzierl added: "It was weird, definitely something for us to get through, but I think we handled it well. We talked about putting runs on them early, and that helped us in both games."

Weinzierl went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in the opener, finishing a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. His RBI single, followed by senior pitcher Jake Nelms' RBI triple, got the Leafs going in the first game with a three-run first inning.

Geneseo then scored four more runs in the top of the second, with Weinzierl's two-run double being the key blow.

The early seven-run cushion proved to be plenty for Nelms, who went the distance to improve to 3-0. He allowed one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

More importantly, his mound work set the tone for the day as the Maple Leafs returned to the win column after taking losses to Moline, Metamora and Spring Valley Hall over the past week.

"It's been a rough week; we've gone through a lot," Nelms said. "It was nice to be able to come out and throw strikes, and for the team to get on the board early. That helps; it makes me feel much safer out there."

Alleman (1-6, 0-5) got on the board in the bottom of the third when it loaded the bases with one out. However, the Pioneers got just one run on a Jason Bowker sacrifice fly. Geneseo would score five times in the top of the seventh to secure the first-game win.

The same pattern played itself out in the nightcap. The Maple Leafs opened with two first-inning runs, then tacked on three more in the top of the third for an early 5-0 lead. A two-run single by Thomas Henson was the key knock in the three-run third.

"Geneseo is one of the top teams in the Western Big 6, but we were just a few innings away from having a chance to win both games," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead, who got 10 strikeouts from Game 1 starter Chance Carruthers (1-2).

In the second game, Nathan Noble (0-2) allowed just three hits and no earned runs.

"I like how we bounced back in the second game, but we just had to make a few more plays in both baseball games," Burkhead added. "In Western Big 6 play, you can't give any teams extra outs."

Much like Nelms in the opener, Geneseo's second-game starter Calvin Pettit benefited from the early run support. The junior went 6 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Pettit ended up leaving in the bottom of the seventh as his pitch count rose, leaving it to Nash Clementz to record the final two outs.

"I was around 86 pitches (Saturday), and I threw 88 pitches against Moline on Monday, so I think they wanted to rest me for next Saturday," said Pettit. "It was great that Nash came in and got two quick outs. Our bats did a really nice job, and it felt good to just go out there and deal."

