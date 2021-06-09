Leafs believe: Geneseo baseball continues postseason run as five seed

“This team is the closest team I’ve ever been on,” Rice said. “We have a lot of fun together and we’re just using that as energy when we get on the field.”

“They’re baseball guys,” Nichols said of his team. “They figure out ways to win, and quite frankly, we’ve been getting better as the year goes on. … I felt like tonight might have been the best game we’ve played all year. And that’s our goal, is to keep playing our best game. I think that’s huge.”

Nichols pointed to Mitch Wirth’s performance at third base as one that stood out.

“He made one play in the sixth that surprised our first baseman, he wasn’t even on the bag,” Nichols said.

Offensively, Geneseo drew seven walks and struck out only twice. Carson Rice drew three walks and scored three times as six different Leafs scored runs.

The confident Leafs plan to keep the same approach as they take on an old rival in the NIB-12 and NCIC.

“Just play baseball,” Moser said. “We don’t have any pressure, we’re the five seed. We knew we could make a deep run, we’ve been saying it a while. We have the seniors, we have the experience, we’ve got the pitching, we’ve got the hitting, we can do it all. We know what can happen and we believe it can happen.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.