Leafs come back, top Rocky baseball in regional semifinal

"With Boylan being the No. 1 seed and us a No. 5 seed, we're playing with house money right now. We want to see how far we can push this thing."

Geneseo got the early jump with two first-inning runs, but Rock Island rallied with a four-spot in its first at-bats. Still, Nichols knew there was plenty of baseball left to be played.

"For sure," he said. "Most games aren't won or lost in the first inning. We just had to go through the process and keep fighting through."

With this being the third time the conference rivals have met in the space of just over three weeks, the Leafs figured on Friday's matchup being a hard-fought affair.

"Everyone knew what each other had," said Nichols, whose club was led by Mitchell Wirth's 2-for-3, two-RBI evening. "There weren't going to be any surprises. We just had to do what we could do."

Meantime, a season that had started promisingly for the Rocks with nine wins in their first 10 games comes to a halt at 14-16.

"We had some good at-bats early on that put us in a spot to score some runs," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder, who got two RBIs from Zach DeMarlie and a 2-for-2, two-run effort from lead-off man A.J. Freeman.

"But we've been in the same spot all year where, if we cash in on a few good swings, we get two or three more runs. But overall, we're a young team; we're only losing four seniors. This is going to be a good learning experience, and I hope they can build off of this."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0