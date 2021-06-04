Leafs come back, top Rocky baseball in regional semifinal

After limping to the finish line of the regular season with a five-game losing streak and eight losses in nine games, the Rock Island baseball team was hoping the IHSA postseason would bring a fresh start Friday night.
At the same time, the Geneseo Maple Leafs came in with some positive momentum after back-to-back wins earlier this week and were looking to keep that momentum going their way.
With the two Western Big 6 rivals facing each other for the third time this spring in an IHSA Class 3A regional opener at Augustana's Swanson-Brunner Stadium, it was Geneseo coming out on top with a 6-5 victory to move to within one win of its first regional baseball title in four years.
Taking the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and with starting pitcher Charlie Rice shaking off a four-run first to deliver six solid innings, the Leafs (17-10) move on to Monday afternoon's regional title game and will head up north to face top-seeded Rockford Boylan (12-3), which advanced with a decisive 12-3 victory over another Big 6 squad in Sterling.
Rice allowed two earned runs on five hits in six innings and recorded five strikeouts, with P.J. Moser working the seventh to save the victory.
"Some of these guys were around for (the last regional-title team in) 2017, and this is their year. They want to write their own story," said Geneseo coach Joe Nichols, whose squad had closed its regular season with a 7-1 win over Kewanee on Memorial Day and a 2-0 shutout of LaSalle-Peru this past Tuesday.
"With Boylan being the No. 1 seed and us a No. 5 seed, we're playing with house money right now. We want to see how far we can push this thing."
Geneseo got the early jump with two first-inning runs, but Rock Island rallied with a four-spot in its first at-bats. Still, Nichols knew there was plenty of baseball left to be played.
"For sure," he said. "Most games aren't won or lost in the first inning. We just had to go through the process and keep fighting through."
With this being the third time the conference rivals have met in the space of just over three weeks, the Leafs figured on Friday's matchup being a hard-fought affair.
"Everyone knew what each other had," said Nichols, whose club was led by Mitchell Wirth's 2-for-3, two-RBI evening. "There weren't going to be any surprises. We just had to do what we could do."
Meantime, a season that had started promisingly for the Rocks with nine wins in their first 10 games comes to a halt at 14-16.
"We had some good at-bats early on that put us in a spot to score some runs," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder, who got two RBIs from Zach DeMarlie and a 2-for-2, two-run effort from lead-off man A.J. Freeman.
"But we've been in the same spot all year where, if we cash in on a few good swings, we get two or three more runs. But overall, we're a young team; we're only losing four seniors. This is going to be a good learning experience, and I hope they can build off of this."