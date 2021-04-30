Leafs get sweep in Big 6 baseball opener

"That was big," said Geneseo coach Joe Nichols. "It was one of those where he hit it all the way to the wall, and they missed the cutoff man by the time he got to me (at third base), so he kept on going."

Friday's sweep came after the Leafs had dropped a pair of close games, falling 8-5 to Washington and 4-3 to Spring Valley Hall this past week.

"It was good to bounce back," Moser said. "We played a couple of good teams and had chances to win both games, but we didn't get down on ourselves."

In Friday's opener, the Leafs struck early against Quincy starter Harbin when Carson Rice worked a walk and eventually came in on a wild pitch for the game's first run. However, the Blue Devils (3-3, 0-2) quickly responded as Brady Walker homered to lead off the top of the second inning, tying the game at 1-1.

After giving up that clout, Rice got into a bit of trouble when Joe Schroeder and Connor Schwindeler hit back-to-back singles to put Blue Devils on first and second with nobody out.