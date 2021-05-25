Leafs have all the answers, get past Rocks

Geneseo had all the answers Tuesday.

Whenever the Rock Island baseball team put a run on the board, the Maple Leafs answered with two of their own in the top half of the following inning, and that sent Geneseo on its way to a 5-2 Western Big 6 victory at Rock Island.

"We have the confidence as a team to come back and put runs on the board when we do give up a run. There’s no letdown," said Maple Leafs designated hitter Thomas Henson, who collected a pair of two-out RBIs.

With the work of pitcher Carson Rice, once Geneseo grabbed a lead it never let it go.

The only thing that separated Rice from a complete game was a pitch limit that brought Kyle Traphagen in to record the game’s final out, but the Maple Leafs’ senior right-hander had set a dominating tone by then.

He scattered seven hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six batters and walking four.

"He’s worked 13 innings against us over two games, and we can’t seem to figure him out," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said.

Rice gave up only a pair of singles — both to the hole just beyond the lip of the grass behind shortstop — through four innings.