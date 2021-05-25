Leafs have all the answers, get past Rocks

Geneseo had all the answers Tuesday.
Whenever the Rock Island baseball team put a run on the board, the Maple Leafs answered with two of their own in the top half of the following inning, and that sent Geneseo on its way to a 5-2 Western Big 6 victory at Rock Island.
"We have the confidence as a team to come back and put runs on the board when we do give up a run. There’s no letdown," said Maple Leafs designated hitter Thomas Henson, who collected a pair of two-out RBIs.
With the work of pitcher Carson Rice, once Geneseo grabbed a lead it never let it go.
The only thing that separated Rice from a complete game was a pitch limit that brought Kyle Traphagen in to record the game’s final out, but the Maple Leafs’ senior right-hander had set a dominating tone by then.
He scattered seven hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six batters and walking four.
"He’s worked 13 innings against us over two games, and we can’t seem to figure him out," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said.
Rice gave up only a pair of singles — both to the hole just beyond the lip of the grass behind shortstop — through four innings.
By the time Conner DiIulio drove a ball into right in the fifth, Geneseo had taken a 3-1 lead.
The Rocks’ scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first when a Zach DeMarlie sacrifice fly scored Andrew Freeman, but a double by Traphagen scored AJ Weller to tie the game in the top of the second.
Charlie Rice followed with a run-scoring single to push the Maple Leafs in front, 2-1.
"I thought we did a good job of answering, responding the way you would hope after they put a run up," said Geneseo coach Joe Nichols, who appreciated how his team complemented its workmanlike offensive effort by backing up Rice with an error-free defensive effort.
"Any time you can put a clean game in the books, you’re giving yourself a chance."
Henson added to the Maple Leafs’ lead in the top of the fifth, driving home PJ Moser with a groundout after Moser had walked and advanced on a Nathan Beneke double.
"I went up to the plate feeling good, looking for the RBI," Henson said. "I just wanted to do my job and add to the lead."
The margin allowed Geneseo to maintain the lead when Rock Island loaded the bases with one out in the sixth after Tyler Hansen doubled and Colton Sigel and Mateo Pena each walked.
Hansen cut the Maple Leafs’ margin to 3-2 on a fielder’s choice, but an inning-ending rundown ended the Rocks’ rally and Geneseo tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh to secure its margin of victory.
Moser, who had tripled, scored on a balk and Henson followed with a sacrifice fly to score Beneke, who had worked his way to third after being intentionally walked.
Freshman Owen Michaels went the distance on the mound for Rock Island (14-11, 4-8 Western Big 6), settling in after giving up four of the seven hits he allowed in the game’s first two innings.
"That’s back-to-back starts for freshmen for us, and Owen did a nice job of keeping the ball down in the zone most of the day. He kept us into the game into the seventh, gave us a chance," Scudder said.
Scudder was hoping the Rocks could ride some momentum from Monday’s trophy-game win over Alleman into Tuesday’s league game with Geneseo (12-8, 7-5).
"That didn’t happen," he said. "I felt like there was a little letdown. … We’re 20 games into the season now. We need to do a better job of stepping up when the opportunity is there."