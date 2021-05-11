Leafs rally for four in eighth, stun Rocks

GENESEO — In a game in which the outcome was as unpredictable as it was exciting, the Geneseo Maple Leafs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Rock Island on Tuesday afternoon in Western Big 6 baseball action at Geneseo’s Stone Field in Richmond Hill Park.

In a game fueled by comebacks, the Rocks scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the contest and three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to take an 8-5 lead before Geneseo’s heroic extra-inning victory.

“I told our guys before the bottom of the eighth inning that we put five runs on the board in the third inning, so no big deal, all we needed was four runs in the eighth to pull off the win,” said Geneseo Coach Joe Nichols.

Geneseo left fielder Jaeden Weinzierl delivered the game-winning blow with a 2-run, hard-hit shot over the third base bag to score the tying and winning runs for the Maple Leafs. Weinzierl’s 3-RBI afternoon also included a run-scoring triple to right field in the third inning.

“I thought we were in a good position with Jaeden at the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to tie or win the game, he consistently makes contact and hits the ball hard all over the field,” said Nichols.