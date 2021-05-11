Leafs rally for four in eighth, stun Rocks

GENESEO — In a game in which the outcome was as unpredictable as it was exciting, the Geneseo Maple Leafs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Rock Island on Tuesday afternoon in Western Big 6 baseball action at Geneseo’s Stone Field in Richmond Hill Park.
In a game fueled by comebacks, the Rocks scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the contest and three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to take an 8-5 lead before Geneseo’s heroic extra-inning victory.
“I told our guys before the bottom of the eighth inning that we put five runs on the board in the third inning, so no big deal, all we needed was four runs in the eighth to pull off the win,” said Geneseo Coach Joe Nichols.
Geneseo left fielder Jaeden Weinzierl delivered the game-winning blow with a 2-run, hard-hit shot over the third base bag to score the tying and winning runs for the Maple Leafs. Weinzierl’s 3-RBI afternoon also included a run-scoring triple to right field in the third inning.
“I thought we were in a good position with Jaeden at the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to tie or win the game, he consistently makes contact and hits the ball hard all over the field,” said Nichols.
Thomas Henson collected a rare double feat for Geneseo in the game as well. He took the ball on the bump for the Leafs in the bottom of the eighth, and although Rock Island scored three runs in the inning, he came away with the win for Geneseo. In the third inning, Henson’s grand slam home run down the right field line led to four of Geneseo’s five runs in the inning.
“Although it is mid-May, it feels more like early April as we are still processing and figuring out our pitching and defensive strategies,” Nichols said. “Our starting pitcher, Carson Rice, pitched seven strong innings for us, had some problems in the seventh with control and defense that provided Rock Island with the momentum they needed to get back into the game.”
The ball game remained relatively uneventful in the early going, until Geneseo struck for five runs in the bottom of the third inning to grab a 5-0 lead on Henson’s grand slam and Weinzierl’s triple.
Rock Island countered quickly in the top of the fourth inning, with a run-scoring double by Colton Sigel and an RBI single from Mateo Pena to get the Rocks closer at 5-2.
Zach DeMarlie’s 2-RBI double to center field was the big hit for Rock Island in their 3-run seventh inning to tie the game. Colton Sigel led off the top of the eighth for Rocky with a single, and scored on a passed ball with Julian Harris at the plate. AJ Freeman capped the Rock Island scoring with a 2-run single to center, scoring Harris and Pena to extend the Rocks' lead to 8-5 before Geneseo’s 4-run bottom of the eighth.
“We rallied and had good at-bats all day, up and down the line-up our guys hit the ball hard and put us in position to pull off the comeback,” said Rocky Coach Jake Scudder after the game. “These kinds of games often come down to which team throws strikes, which team makes big plays on defense, and which team comes through on offense in the clutch.”
Colton Sigel started on the mound for Rock Island, and was relieved by Bryson McGarry in the fifth inning. Hunter Melody pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the Rocks, absorbing the loss for the visiting team.
“Our pitching was solid; I was pleased with the way all three of our guys battled on the mound," Scudder said. "Even in the eighth inning, we had chances to close it out.”
With the win, Geneseo improves to 8-4 on the season, and 4-2 in the Western Big 6 conference. Rock Island’s season record sits at 11-6, and 2-4 in the WB6.