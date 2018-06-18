Jayce Levy took two years off from the game of baseball before suiting up for Davenport Assumption in his senior year.
His reason?
“Just to be busy over the summer,” Levy said.
The outfielder stayed busy with his best game of the season in a battle of teams separated by one game in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
Tied at 3 in the eighth inning of Game 1, Levy crushed a fastball over the fence in centerfield for the game-winning home run that pushed the top-ranked team in Class 3A to a road sweep of Davenport West on Monday night,
Assumption won the opener 4-3 and the nightcap 9-5.
“I just took it,” Levy said. “I was looking for a double.”
The leadoff hitter in the Knights' lineup went a combined 5-for-7 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in.
Head coach Billy Argo knows the caliber a player like his center fielder can bring to the table.
“Athleticism, speed and as of late, a little bit of power,” Argo said. “His discipline has been better at the plate and the athleticism is a piece we didn’t have.”
Levy, the quarterback on the football team, hadn’t hit a long ball all year. With little wind, Levy wasn’t entirely sure it cleared the fence until he couldn’t see it anymore.
It sent the Knights (19-5, 8-2 MAC) into a frenzy. Before that hit, they didn’t have a runner in scoring position for three innings.
“Just having him back in the lineup is huge,” Jeremy McIntosh said.
Assumption rattled West ace and Iowa recruit Clayton Nettleton, having him throw 36 pitches in the first inning that led to a pair of runs.
The Falcons, without generating hits, made it close.
Their three runs were scored on a bases-loaded walk, hit by pitch and passed ball. West stranded the bases loaded in the third and 15 for the twinbill.
“We continued to compete ,” Falcons head coach Scott Beatty said. “The first game could’ve went to anybody.”
McIntosh had four hits in Game 2 that was part of an offensive slugfest for Assumption.
The Knights scored three runs in the third and seventh innings. Levy had three hits and Jayson Willers and Noah Weiman each drove in two runs as the offense was aided by three West (10-8, 5-5) errors.
“We have to play a cleaner game,” Beatty said. “We have to start playing baseball the right way. We’re beating ourselves so we have to go back to the basics.”
Nick Gottilla struck out 12 batters in the opener. Julien Broderson pitched in relief for both contests, earning the win in Game 1.
With a multitude of pitchers at their disposal, it has allowed the Knights to produce offensively with little pressure.
They’ve scored more than five runs in four of their last five games.
“We’re rolling right now,” McIntosh said. “There’s not really any weak links in the lineup, everyone can hit one-through-nine.
“We’re doing well.”