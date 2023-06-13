Annawan-Wethersfield and Mercer County were the top teams in Lincoln Trail Conference baseball this past spring.

Both clubs won their respective sides of the conference in the second year of baseball-only divisional play.

The Titans (19-10) won the LTC East Division for the second straight year, running the table with 10-0 mark. In the LTC West, the Golden Eagles (12-14) went 7-1 to capture their first division crown and their first league title since sharing the LTC with Ridgewood in 2018.

When the Lincoln Trail announced its all-conference teams for both divisions, it is not surprising that the league's two champions combined for nine first team honorees.

Mercer County had five of those first team picks. Sophomore Carson Boelens was one of three first-team pitchers alongside Knoxville's Beau Honeycutt and United's Tanner Rogers.

Earning first team position player status for MerCo were sophomore infielder Kale Breeden, seniors Javin Dellitt (infield) and Owen Relander (outfield) and junior outfielder Jude Hofmann.

A sixth Eagle — junior Lucas Collison — was an honorable mention pick.

In addition to repeating as LTC East champions, Annawan-Wethersfield won its second IHSA Class 1A regional title in three years. The Titans' four first team all-conference picks were all position players.

The senior duo of outfielder Austin Chayer and shortstop Mason Heitzler were joined by junior Colin Hornback, who played primarily as a designated hitter after returning from a knee injury in mid-April, and sophomore first baseman Zeb Rashid.

Earning honorable mention status for A-W were senior Matthew Senteney and freshman Kellan Keane.

Also in the LTC East, Ridgewood (11-14) had five of its players earn first team honors — two pitchers and two position players. The Spartans reached the 1A regional finals, but surrendered a seven-run lead and lost 10-9 to A-W.

The junior pair of Draven Smith and Garrett Vincent were first team pitchers, with three sophomores — infielders Owen Anderson and Zak Arredondo and outfielder/catcher Sean Watt — joining them on the first team.