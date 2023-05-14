ALEDO — It is not often that a conference championship receives a postseason seed outside the top three, no matter what the sport.

But in the case of the Mercer County baseball team, a first-place finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference's West Division was preceded by the seeding meeting for the IHSA Class 2A regionals.

As a result, a bumpy start in which the Golden Eagles lost nine of their first 13 games resulted in them getting a No. 6 seed and a Monday first-round matchup to begin play at the Orion Regional.

"The guys definitely have a chip on their shoulder," said Mercer County coach Jacob Harrison. "They know that on any given day, we can put a bunch of crooked numbers up on the scoreboard."

A key stretch in the final week of April turned the season around for the Golden Eagles, who were 4-9 going into an Apr. 24 matchup with Knoxville, the first of a six-game stretch in five days.

Rising to the challenge, MerCo won five of those six. That triggered a closing run of eight wins in 12 games and a 12-13 finish, including a 7-1 mark in the LTC West to win its first league title since 2018.

"We've gotten on a nice little roll there," Harrison said. "About halfway through the season, after we split with United (in an Apr. 8 doubleheader), I felt like we were not playing consistently. We were coming up on a tough part of our schedule, and we challenged the guys to embrace that part of our schedule.

"We did that, we ended up winning most of our games or losing one-run games. Our offense turned it around, our pitchers were throwing strikes and we played better defense."

Sophomore infielder Kale Breeden has led the Eagles' offensive flight with a .429 batting average, 13 doubles, five home runs, 28 RBIs and 20 runs. He also has a 2-1 pitching record with a 2.90 earned-run average.

Seconding Breeden's efforts are the trio of Owen Relander (.383, seven doubles, 15 RBIs, 11 steals), Jude Hofmann (.375, five doubles, 21 RBIs, 23 runs) and Javin Dellitt (.371, five doubles, 19 RBIs, 20 runs, 13 steals).

"We kind of got in that six-game stretch wanting to put our best foot forward to avoid playing in a play-in game," said Harrison. "It was also a make-or-break week for us to win the LTC West title.

"It was a solid week when we needed it the most, and we knew it put us in the driver's seat to win the conference."

In spite of its strong finish, Mercer County will begin its postseason run with a Monday opener against 10th-seeded Rockridge (7-19), a club the Golden Eagles topped 9-4 on Apr. 25.

One bonus for MerCo in having to participate in a play-in game is that, as the higher seed, it gets one more contest on its home diamond at Northside Park.

"Our guys love playing at Northside, so there's no complaints about playing there," said Harrison. "But Rockridge is solid and they've been playing better, so we've got our work cut out for us."