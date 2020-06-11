MAC administrators scramble to get ready for games amid pandemic

Kevin Petersen admits he hasn’t slept much in the past week.
Like most high school athletic directors across the state, Petersen is scrambling to make sure everything gets checked off his to-do list before the baseball and softball season commences Monday.
This is no ordinary summer.
Strict guidelines are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has put a big onus on coaches and administrators to be the enforcers.
“It has been pretty stressful,” the Davenport Central athletic director said. “At this point in time, we need to take this seriously and slowly to make sure we can contain it. I’ve spoken up at our parent meetings and told them we’ve got to follow this."
The general public won’t be allowed to attend Mississippi Athletic Conference games.
With the exception of Assumption, the other eight league members have implemented a plan where each player in uniform is given three gate passes per contest. That gate pass will allow the ticket holder to pay the $5 admission or use a school-specific pass to gain entrance into the game.
The gate passes are date, contest and school specific. No pass, no entry.
“We kind of heard other conferences were restricting fans as well and we didn’t know what the exact number should be,” Bettendorf AD Colin Wikan said. “We didn’t want to exclude parents or guardians, so three allows at least another individual beside the parents to come.”
At most, games will have approximately 160 spectators.
The nearby Mississippi Valley Conference is limiting capacity to three family members for varsity events as well.
Wikan said the MAC will re-evaluate the number of gate passes on June 26.
“I told our fans we need their help,” Wikan said. “If they want three to become more, this needs to be as seamless as possible. If we have issues, that number could be less and that puts everyone in a bad spot. If they stick to the plan with the gate passes, practice social distance and watch their kids play and manage it well, the number (of passes) could go up.”
Wikan, with the help of the school's grounds crew, has put markings 6-feet apart in the bleachers and grass areas to indicate where spectators can sit. Most schools are electing not to use windscreens in the outfield to provide additional lawn chair seating.
Assumption, however, is putting no limitations on the number of spectators for its home contests.
The Knights still plan to implement social distancing guidelines. They’ve moved around some of their bleachers and will provide seating for baseball in the parking lot and softball beyond the outfield fence.
“In our situation, we talk a lot about the Assumption family,” school president Andy Craig said, "and there are a lot of families with multiple children at Assumption. How do we make the call on who gets tickets and who doesn’t? Then, there is the thought of having to find child care. We didn’t want to put our families in that situation.
“I’ve had two fans in particular tell me they’ve been looking forward to this for a lot of months. We’ve got a three-time state champion softball team and our baseball program has a strong following. We feel if people are comfortable coming, we want to give them the opportunity to watch the game.”
The other factor in the decision was not having an enclosed facility for baseball.
“It is impossible for us to shut down the parking lot (which is beyond the right-field fence of the baseball field),” Craig noted. "We do have an enclosed facility for softball, but we weren't going to have one set of regulations for baseball and another for softball."
Craig said the school plans to have more supervision on site to make sure fans are following posted guidelines.
“At some point, personal choice comes into play with this,” he said. “If people are uncomfortable, they shouldn’t come. There is a lot that remains to be seen, but we need to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
The financial impact was not discussed in Assumption’s decision, Craig said.
With limited spectators, no concession sales per the directive from the Iowa Department of Education and most schools required to use two buses for road trips, athletic departments are going to take a monetary hit.
Petersen said it costs Central $350 to take a bus from its Brady Street Stadium field to Davenport North (about a two-mile drive). Add a second bus and the expenses accumulate quickly.
“That bus alone is like half of our gate at a game in the summer,” Petersen said. “We’re going to lose money this summer.”
Bettendorf is using the same two buses for its softball and baseball teams all summer. Each player will have an assigned seat for the entire season, with a maximum of 14 individuals per bus. There will be no open food or drinks allowed during bus travel, Wikan said.
Petersen said Central will have two buses available for the first week of games.
"If we have enough parents willing to take the kids home after games, we'll go down to one bus," he mentioned.
With no concessions available and water fountains turned off, MAC schools are permitting spectators to bring in small coolers.
"No large coolers and no shared meals," Wikan said. "Everything is individual."
Despite the added responsibilities, the payoff for administrators is witnessing their student-athletes getting a chance to compete after a three-month hiatus. In particular, seniors have the opportunity to represent their school one last time.
"It has been a challenge, but it is an opportunity for kids," Wikan said. "That's what it is all about and what we're always striving to do."
There also is an obligation to make sure the guidelines are followed to ensure the season can be completed and provide hope a fall season can transpire.
“We don’t want to get to a point we can’t have a season because our team is quarantined for 14 days," Petersen said. "If we don’t follow the guidelines, that can happen.
"So far, everyone has been pretty receptive.”
