MAC administrators scramble to get ready for games amid pandemic

At most, games will have approximately 160 spectators.

The nearby Mississippi Valley Conference is limiting capacity to three family members for varsity events as well.

Wikan said the MAC will re-evaluate the number of gate passes on June 26.

“I told our fans we need their help,” Wikan said. “If they want three to become more, this needs to be as seamless as possible. If we have issues, that number could be less and that puts everyone in a bad spot. If they stick to the plan with the gate passes, practice social distance and watch their kids play and manage it well, the number (of passes) could go up.”

Wikan, with the help of the school's grounds crew, has put markings 6-feet apart in the bleachers and grass areas to indicate where spectators can sit. Most schools are electing not to use windscreens in the outfield to provide additional lawn chair seating.

Assumption, however, is putting no limitations on the number of spectators for its home contests.

The Knights still plan to implement social distancing guidelines. They’ve moved around some of their bleachers and will provide seating for baseball in the parking lot and softball beyond the outfield fence.