MAC baseball capsules

Outlook : After winning seven of its first nine games last year, Bettendorf stumbled in seven of its final 11. The Bulldogs return a good foundation, especially at the front of their rotation with Westphall, Furness and Bohonek. For Bettendorf to climb into the upper tier of the MAC, the defense has to improve. Hanna's squad averaged more than 2.5 errors per game last summer.

Central DeWitt

Outlook: The Sabers, in their first season of competing in the MAC, have won at least 20 games in every season under Sikkema with the exception of last year when they played a condensed 23-game schedule. He has an experienced roster with seven seniors who were part of a Wamac East title team in 2020. "It is a group that will compete and has put in the work to get better," Sikkema said.