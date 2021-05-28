MAC baseball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Greg Thissen, 3rd season
2020 season: 20-5, 12-4 MAC (1st)
Impact players: J.J. Stratman, jr., 3B (.289 avg., 17 RBIs, 20 walks); Alex Pollmiller, sr., P (4-1, 1.97 ERA, 32 IP, 43 Ks); Noah Mack, jr., P (3-0, 1.88 ERA, 26 IP, 17 Ks); Jay Costello, jr., 2B (.339 avg., 13 RBIs, 17 SB)
Fresh faces: John Argo, jr., C; Tyler Welch, so., P; Alex Good, jr., CF
Outlook: The Knights return their entire infield with Tyler Maro (first base), Costello, Roderick Tanamor (shortstop) and Stratman along with four pitchers who were a combined 13-2. The Knights lost some pop in the middle of the order with Seth Adrian and Nathan Schlichting graduating and Justin Saskowski transferring. Stratman, Maro and Tanamor have started the season in those run-producing spots.
Bettendorf
Coach: Blake Hanna, 2nd season
2020 season: 11-9, 8-8 (T6th)
Impact players: Luke Bohonek, so., IF/P (.357 avg., 10 2B, 13 RBIs; 5-0, 3.13 ERA); Carter Furness, sr., IF/P (1-1, 1.22 ERA, 23 IP, 20 Ks); Ashton Westphall, jr., P (2-2, 3.76 ERA, 22 IP, 17 Ks); Zach Garton, sr., OF/IF (.458 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Ian Dittmer, so., P/IF; Klayton Bolkema, fr., IF; Luke Carroll, sr., 1B
Outlook: After winning seven of its first nine games last year, Bettendorf stumbled in seven of its final 11. The Bulldogs return a good foundation, especially at the front of their rotation with Westphall, Furness and Bohonek. For Bettendorf to climb into the upper tier of the MAC, the defense has to improve. Hanna's squad averaged more than 2.5 errors per game last summer.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Shane Sikkema, 11th season
2020 season: 17-6, 11-1 Wamac East
Impact players: Ben Mason, sr., 2B/SS/P (.319 avg., 15 runs, 8 RBIs, 9 SB); Boomer Johnson, sr., 1B/OF/P (.338 avg., 4 2B, 14 RBIs; 3-0, 2.22 ERA); Henry Bloom, sr., SS/P (.258 avg., 12 RBIs, 8 SB); John McConohy, sr., 3B/P (.258 avg., 9 RBIs, 9 SB; 2-0, 2.07 ERA, 20 IP)
Fresh faces: Koal Bossom, sr., C/OF/P; Sean McNamara, sr., OF/1B/P
Outlook: The Sabers, in their first season of competing in the MAC, have won at least 20 games in every season under Sikkema with the exception of last year when they played a condensed 23-game schedule. He has an experienced roster with seven seniors who were part of a Wamac East title team in 2020. "It is a group that will compete and has put in the work to get better," Sikkema said.
Clinton
Coach: Kevin Cunningham, 10th season
2020 season: 13-8, 9-7 (5th)
Impact players: Joe Simpson, sr., OF (.521 avg., 9 extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, 37 SB); Jai Jensen, jr., C/P (.508 avg., 5 2B, 17 RBIs; 3-0, 2.49 ERA); Addison Binnie, so., UT (.324 avg., 12 RBIs, 10 SB); Logan Mulholland, jr., SS (.333 avg., 16 RBIs, 19 walks)
Fresh faces: Ian Thomas, so., 2B; Colin Hammel, jr., P/OF; Zevi Presson, jr., OF/P
Outlook: Clinton took a step forward in a condensed season last summer with a team batting average of .355 and 83 stolen bases. It did graduate the metro player of the year in shortstop Max Holy, but brings back two all-staters in Simpson and Jensen. The River Kings have great team speed and the pitching depth has improved. Clinton has struggled to find the zone in opening week, allowing six walks per game.
Davenport Central
Coach: Colin Gisel, 1st season
2020 season: 1-18, 1-15 (9th)
Impact players: Cade Amato, sr., 1B (.211 avg., 6 RBIs); Andrew Hutchcroft, sr., C (.226 avg., 4 RBIs); Zach Faulkiner, jr., DH (.212 avg., 6 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Ty Harmsen, fr., OF; Corbin Simatovich, jr., SS; Nick Hartje, sr., 3B/P
Outlook: Chris Cartee stepped down as head coach in the fall and Gisel, an assistant coach, was elevated into that role. Gisel has the challenge of turning around a program which finished 2020 with 18 straight losses and has little varsity pitching experience. "Our team goal is to maximize the player development process and use data to drive our decisions about how players improve on a daily basis," Gisel said. Central won its opener over Washington.
Davenport North
Coach: Cory Wachal, 17th season
2020 season: 7-8, 7-7 (T6th)
Impact players: Blake Gaskey, sr., P/OF (.304 avg., 7 RBIs; 3-2, 3.44 ERA, 20 IP, 19 Ks); Jayden Noriega, sr., 2B (.368 avg., 5 2B, 4 SB); Jacob Lechvar, sr., P (1-1, 1.38 ERA, 20 IP); Nolan Mosier, so., P/1B (1-1, 3.75 ERA; .200 avg., 6 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Peter Phan, jr., OF; Zane Beebe, sr., OF; Milo Kelley, 8th, C/P
Outlook: The Wildcats graduated key pieces in the middle of their defense with catcher Donovan Weaver, shortstop Cody DePardo and centerfielder Jack West. "How well our younger guys step up and take the reins will determine our success," Wachal said. Gaskey enters his third year as a varsity starter on the mound. Kelley, an eighth grader, has a chance to start behind the plate.
Davenport West
Coach: Scott Beatty, 6th season
2020 season: 13-7, 10-6 (T2nd)
Impact players: Dom DeLaPaz, sr., C (.300 avg., 6 2B, 18 RBIs); Chance Dreyer, jr., IF/P (.412 avg., 18 RBIs; 4-1, 4.08 ERA, 24 IP, 25 Ks); Jackson Huffstutler, sr., SS/P (.397 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs; 1-2, 3.43 ERA, 16 IP); RJ Molloy, sr., 2B (.354 avg., 15 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Jordan Jepsen, sr., UT; Justin Saskowski, jr., OF/P; Nick Bojorquez, jr., DH/1B/P
Outlook: The Falcons, already with a win over state-ranked Iowa City High, return their five top hitters and three of their top four arms in Dreyer, Huffstutler and Garrett Gustaf along with addition of Saskowski, a first team all-MAC outfielder at Assumption last summer. "The players have high expectations on what they would like to accomplish and have great team unity," Beatty said.
Muscatine
Coach: Grant Pippert, 3rd season
2020 season: 5-11, 3-11 (8th)
Impact players: Noah Yahn, sr., OF/P (.370 avg., 9 SB; 1-2, 1.21 ERA, 17 IP, 22 Ks); Dawson Toborg, sr., P (.324 avg., 0-3, 3.68 ERA, 19 IP, 16 Ks); Diego Rangel, sr., C (.444 avg., 2 2B, 9 RBIs); Josh Dieckman, sr., 1B/P (.457 avg., 4 2B; 0-4, 2.06 ERA, 17 IP, 16 Ks)
Fresh faces: Jonathon Hughes, sr.; Reed Ulses, sr.
Outlook: Muscatine has a strong class of seniors to build around in Yahn, Dieckman, Toborg, Ulses and Dalton Logel. The Muskies didn't get to compete in the postseason because of COVID-19 last summer. "We have a veteran group that has come a long way since I arrived three years ago," Pippert said. "We are a battle-tested group that has been through some unique adversities together."
North Scott
Coaches: Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, 4th season
2020 season: 16-10, 10-6 (T2nd)
Impact players: Parker Ruth, sr., P/OF (.414 avg., 6 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs; 3-1, 20 IP); Cody Sunny, jr., 3B/P (.292 avg., 15 runs, 14 RBIs); Sam Skarich, jr., SS/P (.356 avg., 6 2B, 22 RBIs); Ryan Campbell, jr., C (.204 avg.)
Fresh faces: Carter Markham, sr., IF; Noah Young, so., C/OF; Max Solis, sr., P/OF
Outlook: Mound stalwarts Graysen Drezek and Jake Matthaidess have graduated, but the Lancers believe they have plenty of arms to do the job. It is a matter of finding four or five that can perform consistently. Markham, the quarterback on the state championship football team, is out after playing travel ball the last several seasons. According to Ward, North Scott has more offensive depth this year.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Derek Stecklein, 3rd season
2020 season: 13-12, 10-6 (T2nd); 4A state quarterfinal
Impact players: Seth Clausen, sr., P/SS (.378 avg., 7 2B, 17 RBIs; 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 32 IP, 52 Ks); Ryan Mumey, sr., OF/1B (.328 avg., 5 2B, 19 RBIs); Barrett Lindmark, jr., IF/P (.353 avg., 8 RBIs, 16 walks, 6 SB; 1-2, 2.16 ERA); Drew Micek, jr., OF (.310 avg., 10 RBIs, 7 sacrifices)
Fresh faces: AJ Bynum, sr., P; Brendan Hillis, sr., IF; Ryan Groenenboom, jr., P
Outlook: Coming off back-to-back state tournament trips, the expectations are high for a team which has seven to eight capable pitchers and the majority of its lineup returning. Stecklein said this will be one of the more versatile teams he's coached, with several players having the ability to play three or four positions. PV has bulked up its schedule with seven games against CIML opponents.
— Compiled by Matt Coss