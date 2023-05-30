Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Assumption

Coach: Greg Thissen, 5th season

2022 season: 32-7, 16-2 MAC (2nd), 3A state runner-up

Impact players: Tyler Welch, sr., P/3B (.280 avg., 28 RBI; 8-1, 1.48 ERA); Jeffery Davis, sr., SS/P (.333 avg., 29 runs, 15 RBI, 91.5 field%)

Fresh faces: Jackson Wohlers, sr., 2B/P; Benny Johnston, jr., CF; Cooper Sammon, jr., C

Outlook: The Knights were hit hard by graduation as four of their five first team all-conference players are gone. It is a reset of sorts for Thissen to figure out a lineup as only Welch and Davis registered at least 90 at-bats. Welch, a right-hander, will be thrusted into the No. 1 pitching role. Jackson Wohlers, Aidan Schmidt and Keaton Thissen have all earned at least one start early this season. "We will look to build and improve as the year goes on and make a run for the playoffs," Coach Thissen said.

Bettendorf

Coach: Blake Hanna, 4th season

2022 season: 15-21, 7-11 (6th)

Impact players: Luke Bohonek, jr., SS/P (.311 avg., 36 runs; 5-1, 3.02 ERA); Wrigley Matthys, so., OF (.345 avg., 36 runs, 23 SB, 18 RBI); Connor Chase, sr., OF/P (.375 avg., 3 HR, 20 RBI, 93.8 field%)

Fresh faces: Devin Dietz, jr.; Aiden Sheldon, jr.

Outlook: The Bulldogs took a big step forward last summer, going from finishing last in the league two years ago to placing in the middle of the pack. Nine starters are back this summer, paced by Bohonek who was a second team all-conference selection. Him and Eikenberry were both all-district picks and started 17 combined games. Bettendorf is off to a 5-1 start this season, its lone loss coming to Class 2A No. 2 Mid-Prairie. "We will take it one game at a time, with the goal of making a deep postseason run," Hanna said.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Shane Sikkema, 13th season

2022 season: 16-24, 5-13 (8th)

Impact players: Jacob Maher, jr., CF/P (.382 avg., 17 2B, 43 RBI); Tyson Dunne, sr., INF (.298 avg., 31 runs, 4 3B); Kyle Bixby, jr., 3B/P (.306 avg., 38 hits; 3-2, 4.09 ERA)

Fresh faces: Logan White, sr., OF/P; Zach Lyness, so., OF/P; Michael Cabrera, jr., OF/C

Outlook: It was an uncharacteristic season for the Sabers, having their first under .500 campaign in well over a decade. It also marked the first time they didn't reach 20 wins outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 summer. Bixby, Maher, Wyatt Penniston, Mitchell Maher and Drew McAvan anchor the junior class that started over 25 games as sophomores. Sikkema noted his defense "should be solid" but added pitching depth in the MAC is a concern. DeWitt allowed at least eight runs in six league matchups.

Clinton

Coach: Kevin Cunningham, 12th season

2022 season: 17-13, 13-5 (3rd)

Impact players: Addison Binnie, sr., P/SS (.429 avg., 25 SB, 45 runs); Tavian Bailey, sr., OF/P (.348 avg., 22 RBI, 9 2B); Isaac Huizenga, jr., UTL (.420 avg., 28 RBI, 37 hits)

Fresh faces: Kinnick Belitz, jr., INF/P; Evan Zmuda, jr., OF/P; Ethan Bentley, jr., UTL

Outlook: Gone is MAC player of the year Jai Jensen as well as two other additional all-conference players in Seth Dotterweich and Logan Mulholland. That trifecta accounted for 30 percent of the River Kings hits last summer that paced them to have the second-best batting clip in the conference, per Cunningham. Binnie was a second team all-state pick in Class 4A and is their most expereinced pitcher back. Cunningham mentioned he wants improved defensive depth and more varsity level pitching.

Davenport Central

Coach: Colin Gisel, 3rd season

2022 season: 12-22, 6-12 (7th)

Impact players: Maddox Sullivan, jr., INF/P (.352 avg., 19 RBI; 4-2, 2.75 ERA); Wyatt Hillyer, jr., UTL (.333 avg., 32 hits, 5 SB); Ty Harmsen, OF/P (.258 avg., 11 RBI, 19 BB)

Fresh faces: Milo Kelley, so., P/C; Charlie Woolridge, jr., P/OF

Outlook: Five underclassmen started at least 14 games for the Blue Devils last summer, with three of them being every day fixtures. Sullivan returns after an all-conference and all-district season. Central's staff last season had a 3.45 ERA, second-best in the conference. Six pitchers that started at least two games return, but it will need to find a new closer. Kelley, a Missouri commit, has launched three home runs so far this season. "Our team goal is to maximize the player development process," Gisel said.

Davenport North

Coach: Colin Carstens, 2nd season

2022 season: 12-20, 8-10 (5th)

Impact players: Bryce Pauly, fr., 3B/P (.329 avg., 17 runs; 2-4, 6.53 ERA); Denison Franklin, sr., UTL/P (1-5, 3.15 ERA, .194 BAA); TJ Ogden, jr., INF (.221 avg., 13 RBI, 5 SB)

Fresh faces: Roderick Tanamor, sr., INF; Wyatt Weipert, sr., C; Brandon Bea, UTL/P, fr.

Outlook: Two of the Wildcats most productive bats won't play this summer. Klayton Bolkema, a Texas commit who led Class 4A in batting average at .536, tore his Achilles and is out for the year. Nolan Mosier, a starter who drove in 23 runs, is not on the roster. Franklin anchors the rotation and provides stability at the plate. Pauly is ranked as the second-best prospect in the 2026 class by prep baseball report. Carstens believes North is "ready to prove that we are a well-rounded team."

Davenport West

Coach: Scott Beatty, 8th season

2022 season: 12-26, 5-13 (9th)

Impact players: Jaylen Green, sr., 1B/DH (.309 avg., 17 BB, 29 hits); Caden Schaeffer, sr., 3B (.297 avg., 24 BB, 25 runs); Ian Keeney, jr., OF (.275 avg., 29 runs, 12 SB)

Fresh faces: Damen Dahlhauser, so., P; Tyler McCrery, jr., OF/DH; Will Evans, jr., DH/1B

Outlook: Twelve wins was the lowest in the years under Beatty and first time he coached a sub-.500 group. Brighter days may be on the horizon with nine starters back, including all three of West's all-conference honorable mention honorees. Pitching hurt the Falcons last summer with the fourth-highest earned run average in the league. They did not earn a sweep in any of the conference doubleheaders. "A full year of playing experience at the varsity level should help with maturity on the field," Beatty said.

Muscatine

Coach: Nick Zumsande, 1st season

2022 season: 5-28, 1-17 (10th)

Impact players: Ethan Silva, sr., SS/P (.232 avg., 17 runs, 8 SB); Xavier Lerma, sr., C/P (.333 avg., 16 RBI; 2-2, 37 Ks)

Fresh faces: None listed

Outlook: The lone new coach in the MAC this season, Zumsande takes over for Grant Pippert to lead a Muskie unit that struggled in all facets of the game last summer. He is not new to the area, having coached at Muscatine Community College for over a decade. Lerma is a returning all-conference honorable mention selection. Cael Moss and Keegan McAtee started 25-plus games as underclassmen last season. Muscatine is already two wins away from matching its total of wins a season ago.

North Scott

Co-coaches: Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, 6th season

2022 season: 24-16, 12-6 (4th)

Impact players: Ian Dittmer, jr., P/1B (.305 avg., 27 RBI, 23 BB); Noah Young, sr., C (.320 avg., 24 RBI, 32 runs); Drew Sacia, sr., SS/P (.258 avg., 15 RBI; 3-1, 4.42 ERA)

Fresh faces: Reed Mulligan, INF, sr.; Cash Bowe, so., CF/P; Brock Tyler, sr., P

Outlook: Three of the four all-conference players graduated for the Lancers, with Dittmer being the lone holdover. They started 5-8 last season before rolling to six straight and 13 of 16 wins over a 17-day stretch in June. Dittmer, Sacia and Kye Smith are the only pitchers returning with starting experience. Ward points to defense, athleticism and team speed as strengths; North Scott already is 19-for-19 in stolen bases in the early going. "We should be competitive each night if we continue to have quality at-bats," Ward said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Derek Stecklein, 5th season

2022 season: 24-12, 17-1 (1st)

Impact players: Caden McDermott, sr., OF (.423 avg., 21 RBI, 34 runs); Sam George, sr., P (5-1, 2.38 ERA, 69 Ks); Ike Swanson, sr., UTL (.318 avg., 16 RBI, 6 SB)

Fresh faces: Matt Dougals, sr., OF; Jackson Peer, jr., INF; Paxton Thomsen, jr., P

Outlook: Class 4A state champions two years ago, the Spartans were stunned in the substate final to Iowa City Liberty. The nucleus of the MAC preseason favorites by the coaches is around returning first team all-staters George and McDermott. PV notched a season-opening victory against Johnston and swept the reigning 3A state champions, Western Dubuque. Stecklein recorded his 100th career victory as the leader of the program. "High expectations for a group of talented players," Stecklein said.

— Compiled by Zach Martin