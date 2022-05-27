MAC baseball capsules

Assumption

Coach: Greg Thissen, 4th season

2021 season: 25-14, 11-7 (T3rd)

Impact players: Max Stein, sr., RF (.439 avg., 40 runs, 26 RBI, 12 SB); Noah Mack, sr., P (5-1, 2.71 ERA, 49 IP, 42 Ks; .343 avg., 29 RBI); Jay Costello, sr., 2B (.426 avg., 33 runs, 13 SB); Keegan Shovlain, sr., P (7-0, 3.96 ERA, 53 IP, 43 Ks)

Fresh faces: Chance Dreyer, sr., P/UT; Michael Ray, sr., UT/P; Jeff Davis, jr., 2B/SS; Justin Saskowski, sr., UT/P

Outlook: Assumption brings back its entire starting lineup from last year's substate final squad and has added key transfers in Dreyer and Ray, who were second team all-MAC performers at West last season. Saskowski is back after playing at Assumption earlier in his career and Davis has moved over from Moline. "Strength is depth, lots of bats and lots of arms," Thissen said. Hall of Fame coach Billy Argo has returned to the staff as a volunteer assistant.

Bettendorf

Coach: Blake Hanna, 3rd season

2021 season: 9-25, 3-15 (10th)

Impact players: Luke Bohonek, jr., SS/P (.338 avg., 7 doubles, 12 RBI; 3-1, 3.91 ERA, 28 IP); Parker Miller, sr., 3B/P (.209 avg.; 0-2, 16.2 IP); Aidan Hammer, sr., C (.175 avg.)

Fresh faces: Wrigley Matthys, fr., OF; T.J. Eikenberry, so., P; Casey Krager, jr., C/1B; Connor Chase, jr., OF; Jack Reilly, jr., OF/P

Outlook: Last year was a season to forget for the Bulldogs, who were last in the MAC in pitching (5.92 ERA), hitting (.280 average) and wins (9). With the exception of Bohonek, Bettendorf returns minimal varsity experience. It has 12 juniors on the roster along with two underclassmen expected to play. "Our team will get better as the season progresses and our team chemistry is awesome," Hanna said. "I am excited to see how this team develops throughout the season."

Central DeWitt

Coach: Shane Sikkema, 12th season

2021 season: 24-16, 7-11 (T7th), 3A state semifinal

Impact players: Noah Thein, sr., C/P (.280 avg., 7 doubles, 18 RBI; 5-1, 2.01 ERA, 38 IP, 29 Ks); Jacob Maher, so., UT (.296 avg., 6 doubles, 2 HR, 15 RBI); Kyle Bixby, so., UT (.243 avg., 9 RBI; 1-2, 21 IP); Nic Reemtsma, so., P (3-2, 2.43 ERA, 31 IP, 38 Ks)

Fresh faces: Caden Ridgley, sr., OF; Dane Egesdal, sr., P; Erik Egesdal, sr., UT; Tyler Herington, sr., C/OF/P

Outlook: The Sabers lost seven starters from last year's semifinal squad, including all-stater Boomer Johnson. Sikkema said building young arms and situational hitting are critical elements in this team's development. "It is a group that will compete and has put in the work in the winter to get better," Sikkema said. Thein is one of the state's top defensive catchers, and Maher emerged as a key bat for the Sabers in the second half of the season last year as a freshman.

Clinton

Coach: Kevin Cunningham, 11th season

2021 season: 14-20, 7-11 (T7th)

Impact players: Jai Jensen, sr., P/C (.449 avg., 8 doubles, 31 RBI; 4-2, 1.75 ERA, 44 IP, 55 Ks); Addison Binnie, jr., P/SS (.346 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 7 SB); Logan Mulholland, sr., P/OF (2-2, 3.95 ERA, 28 IP, 28 Ks; .308 avg., 4 HR, 32 RBI); Zevi Presson, sr., P (5-3, 2.60 ERA, 35 IP)

Fresh face: Lucas Weiner, jr., P

Outlook: Jensen, an all-stater who has hit over .445 each of the past two seasons and logged the most innings on the mound, returns as the team's catalyst. Even with seven players back who started at least 10 games, depth is a concern with a 13-man roster. "Pitching depth and quality of arms have improved from last season," Cunningham said. "Our success will be dependent on improved defense." Clinton was last in the MAC in fielding percentage in 2021.

Davenport Central

Coach: Colin Gisel, 2nd season

2021 season: 13-20, 4-14 (9th)

Impact players: Zach Faulkiner, sr., 3B (.343 avg., 23 hits, 10 RBI); Ty Harmsen, so., P/OF (5-3, 3.62 ERA, 38 2/3 IP; .230 avg., 4 doubles, 6 RBI); Maddox Sullivan, so., SS/P (.253 avg., 13 runs, 20 RBI; 2-4, 22 IP)

Fresh faces: Milo Kelley, fr., C/P; Wyatt Hillyer, so., OF/P

Outlook: The Blue Devils return five players with starting experience, including two sophomores in Harmsen and Sullivan. Central was near the bottom of the league in runs scored and ERA last season. Gisel is continuing to emphasize the importance of player development over wins and losses. "If we remain disciplined, and focus on implementing the right processes, then we give ourselves a chance to compete throughout the season," Gisel said.

Davenport North

Coach: Colin Carstens, 1st season

2021 season: 16-18, 8-10 (6th)

Impact players: Nolan Mosier, jr., P/1B (.283 avg., 6 doubles, 15 RBI; 0-2, 2.80 ERA); Cody Baumer, sr., C/IF (.375 avg., 4 doubles, 15 RBI); Eli Hinton, jr., P/OF (.208 avg., 8 RBI, 10 HBP)

Fresh faces: Klayton Bolkema, so., P/1B/OF; Noelan Slyter, so., P/UT; Kaz Rebarcak, fr., P; Mason Bogan, fr., P/OF; Bryce Pauly, 8th, P/IF

Outlook: North is the only team in the MAC with a new head coach this season. Carstens, an assistant under Cory Wachal the past seven seasons and a 2009 Rock Island grad, steps in as the new leader. The Wildcats graduated three all-MAC performers in ace Blake Gaskey, outfielder Zane Beebe and infielder Clayton Spratt. "We have a lot of young talent and a quality group of upperclassmen to lay the foundation for our younger guys in our program," Carstens said.

Davenport West

Coach: Scott Beatty, 7th season

2021 season: 23-11, 12-6 (2nd)

Impact players: Noah Thompson, jr., P/IF (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 26 IP, 12 Ks); Nate Hagedorn, jr., P/IF (4-0, 2.69 ERA, 28 IP, 16 Ks); Alec Shipley, sr., P (1-2, 9.2 IP, 13 Ks)

Fresh faces: Wyatt Haas, fr., P/OF; Ashton Hazelett, so., P/OF; Ian Keeney, so., OF; Keegan Thomas, fr., C/SS

Outlook: Between graduation and three starters deciding to transfer, West will field a young and inexperienced varsity team this summer. The Falcons don't return anybody who had more than five varsity hits last year. Beatty has only two seniors, but he is excited about the talent in the junior class along with four sophomores and a couple freshmen who will see playing time. The Falcons have consistently been over .500 and in the upper half of the MAC under Beatty.

Muscatine

Coach: Grant Pippert, 4th season

2021 season: 22-14, 9-9 (5th)

Impact players: Doug Custis, sr., 1B (.410 avg., 29 runs, 9 doubles, 19 RBI); Jaime Martinez, sr., OF (.258 avg., 5 doubles, HR, 19 RBI); Brody Toborg, jr., P (4-0, 1.89 ERA, 29 2/3 IP, 19 Ks); Miles Melendez, sr., 3B (.275 avg., 4 doubles, 12 RBI)

Fresh faces: Ethan Silva, jr., SS/P; Ethan Cantrell, sr., C; Cael Moss, fr., OF; Ty Cozad, so., OF

Outlook: Muscatine graduated five starters from last year, but Pippert is confident his group can be in the upper half of the conference. Pippert believes his team can be menace on the bases while the velocity has improved on the pitching staff and there is more power at the plate after the Muskies hit only one home run last season. "The players have put in the work to be poised and confident to compete with every team on our schedule," Pippert said.

North Scott

Co-coaches: Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, 5th season

2021 season: 26-14, 11-7 (T3rd)

Impact players: Sam Skarich, sr., SS/P (6-1, 2.53 ERA, 58 IP, 66 Ks; .396 avg., 4 HR, 39 RBI); Noah Young, jr., OF/C (.408 avg., 58 hits, 13 doubles, 31 RBI); Ryan Campbell, sr., C (.428 avg., 17 doubles, 3 HR, 39 RBI); Cody Sunny, sr., 3B/P (.360 avg., 7 doubles, 25 RBI; 3-1, 3.06 ERA, 32 IP)

Fresh faces: Ian Dittmer, jr., P/IF; Kaden Kelley, sr., CF; Landon Kearney, jr., P

Outlook: North Scott returns a league-high three first team all-conference performers from last season in Skarich, Campbell and Young. That trio, along with Sunny, occupied the top four spots in North Scott's order last summer. Success will hinge on the development of the pitching staff which is fairly inexperienced at the varsity level outside of Skarich and Sunny. "Keeping pitch counts down will be essential for us to compete each night," Ward said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Derek Stecklein, 4th season

2021 season: 37-4, 18-0 (1st), 4A state champion

Impact players: Barrett Lindmark, sr., IF/P (.318 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, 21 SB; 4-1, 2.29 ERA); Drew Micek, sr., OF (.238 avg., 7 doubles, 14 RBI); Ryan Thoreson, sr., C (.291 avg., 7 doubles, 13 RBI, threw out 10 basestealers); Caden McDermott, jr., OF (.391 avg.)

Fresh faces: Carson Knebel, sr., P; Tate Lyon, so., UT; Tyge Lyon, so., UT; Aden O'Donnell, jr., P/IF

Outlook: The Spartans became the first MAC program to run through the league unscathed and capped it with their first state title. PV graduated three all-staters, including Division I signees Seth Clausen and Alex Clemons. Knebel, who is coming off a strong offseason and throws in the upper 80s, will be a key piece in the rotation along with Ryan Groenenboom and O'Donnell. "The biggest challenge will be how the team comes together and the depth of our pitchers," Stecklein said.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

