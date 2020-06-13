MAC baseball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Greg Thissen, 2nd season
2019 season: 32-5, 17-1 MAC (1st place), 3A state semifinal
Impact players: Seth Adrian, sr., C (.333 avg., 15 2B, 2 HR, 32 RBIs); Noah Weiman, sr., SS (.278 avg., 27 RBIs); Nate Schlichting, sr., OF (.380 avg., 9 2B, 29 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Justin Saskowski, so., P/OF; Alex Pollmiller, jr., P
Outlook: Led by the duo of Nick Gottilla and Brandon Schlichting, Assumption graduated 28 of its 32 wins on the mound from last season. The Knights have 11 seniors on the roster, but only three were full-time starters a season ago. Adrian, Weiman and Nate Schlichting were three of Assumption's top four run producers in 2019. Saskowski played at Davenport North last summer.
Bettendorf
Coach: Blake Hanna, 1st season
2019 season: 10-22, 6-12 (7th)
Impact players: Carter Furness, jr., 2B/SS/P (3-2, 4.89 ERA, 34 1/3 IP); Adam Like, sr., 1B (.337 avg., 19 RBIs); Andrew Wall, sr., OF/P (3-2, 3.47 ERA, 36 1/3 IP); Ashton Westphall, so., P/2B/SS (1-7, 2.51 ERA, 44 2/3 IP)
Fresh faces: Jacob Ripple, jr., UT/P; Zach Garton, jr., OF/DH; Luke Carroll, jr., 1B
Outlook: Hanna, who averaged 23 wins a season in 10 years at North Scott, tries to get the Bulldogs back on track after going 23-46 in the past two seasons. Bettendorf has seven players returning who started at least 15 games last year. Despite a new coaching staff and a global pandemic, Hanna has been encouraged how his team has meshed. "They are hungry to win," he said.
Clinton
Coach: Kevin Cunningham, 9th season
2019 season: 10-21, 3-15 (9th)
Impact players: Joe Simpson, jr., OF (.448 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, 40 SB); Max Holy, sr., SS (.443 avg., 36 runs, 15 2B, 28 RBIs); Zach Hoffman, sr., P (3-4, 4.63 ERA, 42 1/3 IP)
Fresh faces: Logan Mulholland, so., IF; Addison Binnie, fr., UT; Tavian Bailey, fr., 3B/P
Outlook: The River Kings were at the bottom of the league last season, but they have two of the better players in the league back in Simpson and Holy, both all-staters in 2019. Clinton stole a MAC-best 94 bases last year and will lean on that speed and pitching depth. With seven starters from last summer graduating, Clinton could have two freshmen and three sophomores in the lineup.
Davenport Central
Coach: Chris Cartee, 4th season
2019 season: 15-17, 10-8 (3rd)
Impact players: Mason Gersdorf, sr., IF/P (.288 avg., 24 runs, 11 RBIs; 1-3, 4.39 ERA); Jake Mahon, sr., OF (.250 avg., 3 2B, 11 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Aidan Fitzgibbon, sr., IF/P; Ever Jens, sr., OF/P; Maddox Sullivan, 8th, IF/P
Outlook: The Blue Devils were decimated by graduation, losing seven position players who started at least 10 games. Most of them started for multiple years. Only Gersdorf and Jens, who threw 20 innings last season, have much varsity pitching experience. Cartee has been pleased with his team's eagerness to learn and work ethic. Central has finished among the MAC's top three the past two years.
Davenport North
Coach: Cory Wachal, 16th season
2019 season: 18-14, 8-9 (5th)
Impact players: Jack West, sr., OF (.356 avg., 27 runs, 7 2B, 27 RBIs, 17 SB); Cody DePardo, sr., SS (.402 avg., 31 runs, 18 SB); Donovan Weaver, sr., C (.276 avg., 5 2B, 8 RBIs); Blake Gaskey, jr., P/OF (.298 avg., 6 2B, 12 RBIs; 2-1, 17 2/3 IP)
Fresh faces: Jacob Lechvar, jr., P; Clayton Spratt, jr., 3B; Denison Franklin, fr., 2B/P
Outlook: The Wildcats return six players who started at least 20 games last season. They'll be formidable up the middle with Weaver, DePardo and West. Pitching is the question mark for North. Griffen Leibold is only player returning who saw at least 20 innings on the mound. "A lot will depend on how much the kids did on their own before we were able to work with them," Wachal said.
Davenport West
Coach: Scott Beatty, 5th season
2019 season: 20-17, 8-10 (6th)
Impact players: Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, sr., OF (.292 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, 15 SB); Garet Gustaf, jr., P (3-0, 1.71 ERA, 32 2/3 IP); Jackson Huffstutler, jr., SS (.298 avg., 11 RBIs); Noah Downing, sr., OF (.429 avg., 18 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Payton Thompson, jr., OF; Hunter Runge, jr., OF; Brady Hansen, fr., C/IF; Harrison Wright, jr., OF
Outlook: West graduated the league's top hitter in Logan Gluba (.495) and has only four seniors on the roster, but Beatty has 10 pitchers at his disposal, which should help the Falcons navigate through a six-week season. The Falcons have speed and experience in the outfield and a junior class with athleticism. Schaeffer-Houston is the only player returning who hit a home run last season.
Muscatine
Coach: Grant Pippert, 2nd season
2019 season: 9-22, 4-13 (8th)
Impact players: Dawson Toborg, jr., SS/P (.261 avg., 3 2B, 11 RBIs); Zach Eversmeyer, sr., OF/1B/P (.262 avg., 9 RBIs; 2-3, 5.63 ERA, 32 1/3 IP); Josh Dieckman, jr., P (2-2, 4.39 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 24 Ks)
Fresh faces: Noah Yahn, jr., OF/1B/P; Reed Ulses, jr., OF/P; Douglas Custis, so., 2B/1B/P
Outlook: The Muskies have been under .500 in four of the last five seasons, including a 15-45 mark the past two years. The offense has to improve as Muscatine was 45th out of 48 teams in Class 4A last year with a .248 average. Yahn and Ulses bring athleticism to the outfield and will shoulder innings on the mound. Ex-Bettendorf coach Brandon Nau is the team's new pitching coach.
North Scott
Coaches: Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, 3rd season
2019 season: 13-21, 9-9 (4th)
Impact players: Graysen Drezek, sr., P/IF (6-3, 1.22 ERA, 57 1/3 IP, 77 Ks; .312 avg., 4 2B, 14 RBIs); Jake Matthaidess, sr., P/OF (4-2, 1.88 ERA, 52 IP, 72 Ks; .309 avg., 2 HR, 22 RBIs); Layne Hamann, sr., P/SS (.302 avg., 16 RBIs); Luke Haedt, sr., OF (.290 avg., 4 2B, 5 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Parker Ruth, jr., P/OF/1B; Cody Sunny, so., P/3B; Sam Skarich, so., P/SS; Quentin Allison, sr., OF
Outlook: Powered by Drezek and Matthaidess, both Kirkwood signees, the Lancers return 12 wins and almost 190 innings on the mound. North Scott has six seniors who saw extensive playing time in the field last year. Situational hitting will be the key in making a run at the MAC crown. North Scott batted nearly .290 last year, but was seventh in the league in runs (4.4 per game).
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Derek Stecklein, 2nd season
2019 season: 25-12, 14-4 (2nd); 4A state tournament
Impact players: Jack Young, sr., P/IF (7-2, 1.83 ERA, 68 2/3 IP, 57 Ks; .407 avg., 30 RBIs); Jose Lara, sr., OF (.385 avg., 9 2B, 3 3B, 25 RBIs); Seth Clausen, jr., P/IF (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 28 1/3 IP; .268 avg., 13 RBIs); Ryan Mumey, jr., IF/OF (.316 avg., 2 HR, 22 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Matthew Meyer, jr., P/OF; Andrew Doyle, sr., P
Outlook: Coming off a late-season surge that culminated with the program's first trip to the state tournament in 16 years, the Spartans return their ace and an all-stater in Young. Clausen, a Minnesota recruit, will have a more pivotal role on the mound. Young and Lara are the only senior starters back, but PV has a talented junior class which was 30-2 last year on the sophomore team.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
