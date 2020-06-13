MAC baseball capsules

Outlook: The Wildcats return six players who started at least 20 games last season. They'll be formidable up the middle with Weaver, DePardo and West. Pitching is the question mark for North. Griffen Leibold is only player returning who saw at least 20 innings on the mound. "A lot will depend on how much the kids did on their own before we were able to work with them," Wachal said.