MAC BASEBALL: Clinton sweeps North

Clinton sweeps North: Clinton shortstop Max Holy and outfielder Joe Simpson combined for nine hits in Wednesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader as the River Kings swept Davenport North 12-2 and 8-4 at the Durgin Complex in Clinton.

Simpson swiped five bases in the two games, giving him a state-best 34 steals for the season. Tavian Bailey smacked a two-run triple to spark Clinton (11-5, 7-5 MAC) in the opener. The River Kings struck early for two runs in the nightcap and sealed it with a three-run sixth inning. Simpson was 4-for-4 with three runs scored in Game 2. Logan Mulholland blasted a two-run triple.

Jayden Noriega had two hits, including a double for North (4-6, 4-6) in the second contest. North, which swept Pleasant Valley on Monday, is scheduled to play Davenport Central at home Thursday. Clinton welcomes Pleasant Valley to town for a twinbill.

