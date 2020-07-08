MAC BASEBALL: Clinton sweeps North

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Davenport North's Cody DePardo (3) attempts to tag out Clinton's Joe Simpson (15) at second base during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings in the opening game.
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) gets a pat from Max Holy (7) after scoring a run against Davenport North during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. Clinton won the opening game 12-2 in 5 innings.
Clinton's Addison Binnie (24) celebrates after scoring a run against Davenport North during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. The hosting River Kings beat North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
Clinton sweeps North: Clinton shortstop Max Holy and outfielder Joe Simpson combined for nine hits in Wednesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader as the River Kings swept Davenport North 12-2 and 8-4 at the Durgin Complex in Clinton.
Simpson swiped five bases in the two games, giving him a state-best 34 steals for the season. Tavian Bailey smacked a two-run triple to spark Clinton (11-5, 7-5 MAC) in the opener. The River Kings struck early for two runs in the nightcap and sealed it with a three-run sixth inning. Simpson was 4-for-4 with three runs scored in Game 2. Logan Mulholland blasted a two-run triple.
Jayden Noriega had two hits, including a double for North (4-6, 4-6) in the second contest. North, which swept Pleasant Valley on Monday, is scheduled to play Davenport Central at home Thursday. Clinton welcomes Pleasant Valley to town for a twinbill.
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-001
Clinton's Jace Howard (20) pitches to a Davenport North batter during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-002
Clinton's Max Holy (7) attempts to tag out Davenport North's Jaydon Noreiga (1) during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-003
Davenport North's Alex Glover (24) pitches to a Clinton batter during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-004
Davenport North's Alex Glover (24) pitches to a Clinton batter during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-005
Davenport North's head coach Cory Wachal wears a face mask during their game against Clinton at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-006
Davenport North players watch from behind the fence during their game against Clinton at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-007
Clinton's Logan Mulholland (2) throws a Davenport North runner out at first base during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-008
Davenport North's Jaydon Noreiga (1) throws a Clinton runner out at first base during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-009
Clinton beats Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-010
Davenport North's Jack West (11) runs to third base against Clinton during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-011
Davenport North players cheer from behind the fence during their game against Clinton at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-012
Davenport North's Jack West (11) gets a high five from Donovan Weaver (2) after scoring a run against Clinton during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-013
Clinton players celebrate a run scored against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-014
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) bats against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-015
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) runs to third base against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-016
Clinton's Addison Binnie (24) celebrates after scoring a run against Davenport North during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. The hosting River Kings beat North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-017
Clinton's Addison Binnie (24) celebrates a run scored against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-018
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) smiles after hitting a triple against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-019
Clinton players watch from the dugout during their game against Davenport North at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-020
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) gets a fist bump from Max Holy (7) after scoring a run against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-021
Clinton's Tavian Bailey (10) gets a pat from Max Holy (7) after scoring a run against Davenport North during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. Clinton won the opening game 12-2 in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-022
Davenport North's Cody DePardo (3) throws out a Clinton runner at first base during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-023
Davenport North's Denison Franklin (12) pitches to a Clinton batter during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-024
Clinton's Max Holy (7) tags out Davenport North's Clayton Spratt (8) during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-025
Clinton's Joe Simpson (15) makes a catch in centerfield against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-026
Davenport North's Cody DePardo (3) bobbles the ball as Clinton's Treveon Bailey (1) slides safely into second base during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-027
Davenport North's Jaydon Noreiga (1) attempts to turn a double play against Clinton during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-028
Davenport North's Cody DePardo (3) jumps to tag out Clinton's Joe Simpson (15) at second base during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-029
Davenport North's Cody DePardo (3) attempts to tag out Clinton's Joe Simpson (15) at second base during Wednesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference game at the Durgin Complex at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings in the opening game.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-030
Clinton's Joe Simpson (15) rounds second base against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-031
Clinton's Jai Jensen (9) jumps onto home plate after scoring the winning run against Davenport North during their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-032
Clinton's Max Holy (7) and Zach Hoffman (4) celebrate beating Davenport North after their game at Eagle Heights Elementary Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Clinton. Clinton beat Davenport North, 12-2, in 5 innings.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!