MAC BASEBALL: Spartans crush Blue Devils

Multiple huge innings gave the Pleasant Valley baseball team plenty of cushion in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Davenport Central. After using a six-run sixth inning in a 9-3 Game 1 victory, the Spartans batted around twice in the nightcap, winning 22-3 in five innings.
PV improved to 6-5, 6-2 MAC as Central fell to 1-7, 1-5 MAC with a seventh straight loss.
In the opener, PV had four of its 15 hits and three walks in the pivotal inning, breaking a three-all tie that stood after the Blue Devils tied things in the fourth inning. PV reliever Ryan Groenenboom (1-0) struck out four batters the final three innings en route to earning a win in his first appearance of the season.
Central starter Kieran O’Brien kept his team in the game through five innings, but PV was locked in against reliever Cade Amato. Ryan Mumey and Alex Clemons each hit two-run doubles in the sixth; Clemons knocked in the game-tying run with an RBI single in the fifth.
Brooks Reiter and Seth Clausen (two runs scored) each tallied three hits in the opening win, in which the Spartans had at least one hit in every inning.
Central led the opener 3-2 after four innings, using a two-run single by Jake Mahon to take the brief lead. The Blue Devils loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but a groundout to third ended the game.
In Game 2, the Spartans sent 12 batters to the plate in the second-inning eruption. Jack Young and Mumey each hit two-run singles during the offensive wave, amassing Clemons plenty of run support in an improved second start. Clemons pitched into the fifth inning during the win.
PV’s bats didn’t slow down as Clausen’s grand slam was part of an 11-run sixth inning.
Clausen led the team with five RBIs as PV tallied 17 hits in the shortened contest. Jack Young had a team-high four hits in the win, which featured six players with at least two RBIs.
PV pitching held Central to just four hits in the nightcap.
Pleasant Valley is next scheduled to host Bettendorf in a MAC doubleheader on Monday; Central is slated for two on the road at Assumption.
