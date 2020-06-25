MAC BASEBALL: Spartans crush Blue Devils

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple huge innings gave the Pleasant Valley baseball team plenty of cushion in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Davenport Central. After using a six-run sixth inning in a 9-3 Game 1 victory, the Spartans batted around twice in the nightcap, winning 22-3 in five innings.

PV improved to 6-5, 6-2 MAC as Central fell to 1-7, 1-5 MAC with a seventh straight loss.

In the opener, PV had four of its 15 hits and three walks in the pivotal inning, breaking a three-all tie that stood after the Blue Devils tied things in the fourth inning. PV reliever Ryan Groenenboom (1-0) struck out four batters the final three innings en route to earning a win in his first appearance of the season.

Central starter Kieran O’Brien kept his team in the game through five innings, but PV was locked in against reliever Cade Amato. Ryan Mumey and Alex Clemons each hit two-run doubles in the sixth; Clemons knocked in the game-tying run with an RBI single in the fifth.

Brooks Reiter and Seth Clausen (two runs scored) each tallied three hits in the opening win, in which the Spartans had at least one hit in every inning.