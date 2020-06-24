MAC BASEBALL: Wildcats rally for first win, split

Cory Wachal knows his Davenport North baseball team needs to start hitting the ball in order to beat the top teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
For one Wednesday night, he’ll take a subpar offensive showing in order to grab the first win of the season.
Courtesy runner Peter Phan raced home on an error for the winning run as the Wildcats salvaged a split against North Scott, taking the nightcap 3-2 in eight innings at Ken Kaul Field.
“The hitting has been our Achilles heel so far, pitching has kept us in a lot of our games,” said Wachal, whose team combined for nine hits over the course of 14 innings. “If we’re gonna keep getting pitching outings like we’ve been getting so far, we’ll at least be able to compete with teams.”
The Lancers erupted for 12 hits and used an eight-run frame to win the opener 13-0 in six innings.
Prior to the first pitch, the seniors on the Wildcats honored Wachal’s late father, Donny, with a plaque. He passed away in the spring after contracting the novel coronavirus.
It took dramatics to pull off the upset.
A strategy both teams used late in the game was to intentionally walk batters to load the bases. North Scott couldn’t convert on its chance in the eighth, neither could North in the seventh.
“That was a real disappointing game for us,” Lancer co-head coach Travis Ralfs said. “We definitely had a couple chances at the plate.”
After North Scott's Max Solis retired the first two batters, North's Griffen Leibold laced a single to put the winning run on first. Phan came in and stole second to set up the euphoric celebration at home plate.
All three of the Wildcats (1-3, 1-3 MAC) runs came without a hit or the ball leaving the infield. They also drew nine walks in the nightcap.
“Our guys were patient and waited for good pitches to hit, we had good at-bats,” Wachal said. “Second game felt like he was trying to overpower us, made him work.”
North tied Game 2 in the sixth.
Two hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bases for Lucas Gross with one out. The designated hitter worked the count full against North Scott reliever Luke Kilburg and took a high fastball to draw the RBI walk.
Solis came on to the mound and left the bases loaded by recording an infield flyout and a strikeout. Cooper Keimig struck out in the seventh to send the contest into extras.
North Scott (7-3, 4-2) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Carter Wenck and starter Parker Ruth in the second. That was the last inning the Lancers were able to get any offense against Leibold.
A southpaw, Leibold didn’t allow a Lancer hit over the course of four straight innings as he used a backdoor slider to accumulate seven strikeouts over 106 pitches to notch his first win of the season.
It came after he was warned by the home plate umpire in the opener after striking out on three pitches in his first at-bat.
“I needed to keep my head in it and I needed to be there for my teammates throughout the entire doubleheader. I couldn’t complain, it’s a bad vibe for the team,” Leibold said. “I tried to do a better job getting ahead of hitters. I have a lot of confidence in that (slider), just as much as I do in my fastball.”
North was kept quiet at the plate until the fourth, notching its first hit and loading the bases on three consecutive singles against Ruth.
Turning a 6-3 double play allowed one runner to cross the plate, but Ruth and the Lancer defense danced around to keep the one-run lead.
North stranded runners in scoring position in every frame except the eighth in Game 2.
In the opener, a crucial last minute decision resulted in a big inning for North Scott.
Wildcats reliever Carter Bush received a ground ball and as he was turning to throw to first, he changed his mind and tried to get the lead runner at third, but was late with the throw.
The Lancers made him pay with eight runs over six hits – four of them went for extra bases – to turn a single digit cushion into double digits.
Luke Haedt brought home one on a double, Jake Matthaidess added an RBI single, Greysen Drezek launched a three-run blast to left and Ruth roped a 2-run double.
“Our guys were having really good approaches at the plate, we were fortunate to find the gaps,” co-head coach Brad Ward said. “That was important for us and we were able to capitalize.”
This came after Matthaidess had the lone RBI in a three-run fifth. Four Lancers had two hits in the opener.
Carter Wenck went the distance and nabbed his second win of the season, striking out four batters. He has yet to allow an earned run in two starts.
“He’s one of those pitchers that’s gonna come right at you, works like a doctor out there,” Ralfs said. “His performance tonight is the epitome of Carter Wenck. He doesn;t overthrow anybody, but he places really well.”
North Scott has a quick turnaround to face MAC-leading Bettendorf at home today while North heads to Assumption for a twinbill.
