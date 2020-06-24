MAC BASEBALL: Wildcats rally for first win, split

A southpaw, Leibold didn’t allow a Lancer hit over the course of four straight innings as he used a backdoor slider to accumulate seven strikeouts over 106 pitches to notch his first win of the season.

It came after he was warned by the home plate umpire in the opener after striking out on three pitches in his first at-bat.

“I needed to keep my head in it and I needed to be there for my teammates throughout the entire doubleheader. I couldn’t complain, it’s a bad vibe for the team,” Leibold said. “I tried to do a better job getting ahead of hitters. I have a lot of confidence in that (slider), just as much as I do in my fastball.”

North was kept quiet at the plate until the fourth, notching its first hit and loading the bases on three consecutive singles against Ruth.

Turning a 6-3 double play allowed one runner to cross the plate, but Ruth and the Lancer defense danced around to keep the one-run lead.

North stranded runners in scoring position in every frame except the eighth in Game 2.

In the opener, a crucial last minute decision resulted in a big inning for North Scott.