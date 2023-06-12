The first half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball season ended Monday night, and Pleasant Valley wanted to finish it on a high note.

After they picked up a 12-6 win in their first game against the Bettendorf Bulldogs, Iowa Class 4A's fifth-ranked Spartans hoped to keep their perfect conference mark intact in the nightcap.

However, an eight-run second inning outburst by the Bulldogs helped make the difference as they held on for a 12-8 second-game win, earning the split on a rainy night at the Wendell Hill Complex.

Now 9-1 in the MAC, the Spartans (17-7) are still in sole possession of the league lead with the second half lying ahead. The Bulldogs (13-5) are now 6-4 in conference play.

"We're swinging the bats well right now, but we're trying to get them to understand how everything matters," said PV coach Derek Stecklein. "The difference there (in the second game) was free bases. That inning where they scored eight, their first five all reached on free bases.

"That was the big difference. It's been hit or miss; we just need to throw more strikes and have better command."

For Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna, closing the first half with a win against the league leaders is a huge shot in the arm.

"We look to play good baseball, and when we pitch good, our defense is good and we're hitting the ball, we have a chance to win against most any team," he said. "This team fights, and they battle."

The opening innings of the first game saw both teams instantly assert themselves offensively.

In the top of the first, PV jumped to a 2-0 lead on a two-out Ike Swanson double, but the Bulldogs answered with a three-run outburst in their half of the first.

Walks to Wrigley Matthys and Jack Reilly started the bottom of the first, then Bettendorf starting pitcher Luke Bohonek helped himself with a two-run double to tie the game. He then scored on a Connor Chase single to put the hosts up 3-2.

The second inning followed the same pattern. The Spartans regained the lead on Finnley Martinolich's one-out, two-run homer, but the Bulldogs answered on Reilly's one-out solo shot, leaving the game tied, 4-4, through two.

After a rocky start to the game, PV starter Jackson Peer (2-0) allowed just one run over the next 2 1/3 innings before giving the ball to Swanson, who finished things up for the Spartans.

In the meantime, Pleasant Valley did not rest on its laurels offensively.

Sophomore shortstop Jack Reiter (3-for-3) got the first of his two RBIs in the top of the third inning to score Cal Parr, who had doubled with one out, for a 5-4 Spartan lead. An inning later, Parr (3-for-5) notched his own RBI single to put PV up by two.

The Spartans effectively took control in the top of the fifth by scoring three times for a 9-4 lead. Caden McDermott had an RBI single and later scored on a two-out wild pitch after Matt Douglas singled with one out and scored on a passed ball.

Bettendorf was down, but not quite out. The Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chase (2-for-3, two RBIs) doubled and scored on a Hayden Bargmann sacrifice fly. The following inning saw Chase drive in Matthys, who had belted a lead-off double.

Unfortunately for Bettendorf, PV not only limited the damage in those two innings, it continued to add to its lead.

The Spartans scored once in the top of the sixth on a Reiter RBI single, then a two-run seventh capped by an RBI knock from Tate Lyon (3-for-5) capped Pleasant Valley's first-game output.

Following a rain delay between contests, PV looked for more of the same in the second game by scoring three runs in the first inning, all coming on a Swanson home run.

But after getting on the board in its half of the first when Matthys (4-for-5, three runs) doubled and eventually scored on a balk, Bettendorf sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second to score eight times and go up 9-3.

"We knew we had a lot of at-bats left," said Hanna, "and we just had to keep grinding away."

The key blow in the Bulldogs' eight-run outburst was Aidan Sheldon's two-run single; Matthys and Colbie Scott also had RBI singles.

"This is really huge, with PV being No. 5 in the state," Matthys said. "We hit the ball great tonight, and to split with them is huge."

Bettendorf added a pair of unearned runs to widen its lead to 11-4 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Spartans kept on fighting.

Three errors in the top of the fifth enabled PV to score three times and close the hosts' lead to four runs. A sixth-inning home run by Caden McDermott kept the Spartans within four, but they could get no closer.