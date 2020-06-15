MAC roundup: Fitzgibbon tosses no-hitter for Central

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baseball

Davenport Central 7-3, Muscatine 0-8: Senior Aidan Fitzgibbon pitched a no-hitter as Central opened the season with a shutout win over the Muskies at Brady Street Stadium.

Central scored a pair of runs in the opening inning and seized control with a four-run sixth.

Muscatine responded in the nightcap.

The Muskies scored five runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Dawson Toborg had a two-run double to highlight the frame. Josh Dieckman recorded a run-scoring double in the seventh as Zach Eversmeyer picked up the win on the mound.

North Scott 10-7, Clinton 9-9: North Scott scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to squeak past Clinton in the first game of Monday's league doubleheader in Eldridge.

Cody Sunny delivered a two-run hit to clinch the win. Carter Wenck and Luke Haedt also drove in runs for the Lancers in that seventh inning.

Joe Simpson had a three-run homer for Clinton in the opener.

The River Kings broke a 4-4 tie in the nightcap with a four-run sixth.

Softball