MAC roundup: Fitzgibbon tosses no-hitter for Central

Baseball
Davenport Central 7-3, Muscatine 0-8: Senior Aidan Fitzgibbon pitched a no-hitter as Central opened the season with a shutout win over the Muskies at Brady Street Stadium.
Central scored a pair of runs in the opening inning and seized control with a four-run sixth.
Muscatine responded in the nightcap.
The Muskies scored five runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Dawson Toborg had a two-run double to highlight the frame. Josh Dieckman recorded a run-scoring double in the seventh as Zach Eversmeyer picked up the win on the mound.
North Scott 10-7, Clinton 9-9: North Scott scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to squeak past Clinton in the first game of Monday's league doubleheader in Eldridge.
Cody Sunny delivered a two-run hit to clinch the win. Carter Wenck and Luke Haedt also drove in runs for the Lancers in that seventh inning.
Joe Simpson had a three-run homer for Clinton in the opener.
The River Kings broke a 4-4 tie in the nightcap with a four-run sixth.
Softball
Muscatine 12-11, Davenport Central 0-0: Bree Seaman homered twice and drove in five runs along with pitching a one-hitter in the opener to help Muscatine open the season with a pair of shutout wins.
Senior Rylee Blake also homered and drove in three runs for the Muskies.
In Game 2, Rylie Moss and Olivia Harmon each had three hits for Muscatine, which ended the game after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
North Scott 14-6, Clinton 4-1: Class 4A second-ranked North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead in Game 1 and had little trouble in sweeping Clinton in Monday night's season opener at Clinton.
